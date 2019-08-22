UP man arrested for raping 3-year-old in Panipat

india

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:42 IST

A three-year-old girl was found brutally raped near Panipat railway station, police said on Wednesday.

The girl has been admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science in Rohtak, where her condition is said to be critical.

The Panipat police have arrested the accused, who has been identified as Nand Kishor, a resident of Devriya in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district.

Police said the victim’s mother, who is a beggar, claimed that she, along with her daughter and husband, was sleeping at the railway station. When she did not find her daughter on Wednesday morning, a search was launched for the girl. The victim was later found at an isolated place and she was bleeding.

Soon after getting the information, Panipat deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Satish Vats reached the spot with a forensic team.

The girl was first taken to the civil hospital in Panipat, and later referred by doctors to the PGIMS. As per the police, the victim has sustained injuries in her private parts.

Panipat (City) police station in-charge Mohan Lal said the victim’s parents had come to Panipat three days ago from Uttar Pradesh.

He said a first information report (FIR) under Section 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Kishor.

Lal said four teams, including three from the crime investigation agency (CIA), were formed to trace the accused.

The police managed to arrest him from Panipat railway station with the help of CCTV footage. The police said during interrogation, he confessed to having committed the crime under the influence of alcohol. The accused will be produced in a court on Thursday. Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava announced that the police would bear the victim’s medical expenses.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 12:42 IST