UP’s new export policy focuses on doubling farmers’ income, boosting agricultural exports

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 14:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Lucknow
The new export policy aims to promote development and competitiveness in the field of exports, provide necessary export-related assistance and services to export subsidiaries.
The new export policy envisages simplification of the export process, early disposal of export-related forms of various departments of the state through a single-window system and troubleshooting exporters’ problem by the Export Promotion Bureau, development and promotion of Make in UP and Make in India brands.

