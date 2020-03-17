e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Uproar in Lok Sabha after Rahul Gandhi seeks list of top wilful defaulters

Uproar in Lok Sabha after Rahul Gandhi seeks list of top wilful defaulters

The House soon witnessed noisy scenes amid a walkout by Congress members, as Speaker Om Birla announced the end of Question Hour at noon in line with the designated time.

india Updated: Mar 17, 2020 03:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he was hurt that his right to ask a supplementary question as a member of the House was denied to him.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he was hurt that his right to ask a supplementary question as a member of the House was denied to him. (PTI)
         

Rahul Gandhi on Monday raised in Lok Sabha the issue of bad loans and sought a list of 50 top wilful defaulters. He said his right to ask a supplementary question in Lok Sabha was taken away as Speaker Om Birla did not allow it.

The House soon witnessed noisy scenes amid a walkout by Congress members, as Speaker Birla announced the end of Question Hour at noon in line with the designated time.

Gandhi said that he was hurt that his right to ask a question as a member of the House was denied to him. “... it is the right of every member -- when you ask a question, the minister responds and then you are allowed to ask a secondary question. I was not allowed to ask a supplementary question. This is taking away my right as a member of Parliament and it is not fair,” Gandhi said.

Sources close to Speaker Birla said that Gandhi’s speech had ended a minute past 12 noon, and allowing the Wayanad MP to speak further would have been a violation of House procedure.

When MoS for finance Anurag Thakur started replying to the question, Gandhi and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury protested, as they insisted that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was present in the House, should reply. However, Speaker Birla said usually the junior ministers answer during the Question Hour.

tags
top news
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
YES Bank to get RBI’s liquidity boost if needed, says Das
YES Bank to get RBI’s liquidity boost if needed, says Das
British actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
British actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Allow telcos to pay dues over 20 years: Centre to top court
Allow telcos to pay dues over 20 years: Centre to top court
First coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
First coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news