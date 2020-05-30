Uttar Pradesh’s recovery rate climbs to 59%, 4,462 Covid-19 patients cured till date

india

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:47 IST

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported an encouraging recovery rate of 59% among its coronavirus positive patients, arguably one of the highest recovery rates in the country, Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

A total of 4,462 Covid-19 positive patients have recovered in the state till date, according to health department data. Earlier this month, Uttar Pradesh had recorded a recovery rate of 51.9% when the number of coronavirus cases reported had dipped for a few days. Despite fresh Covid-19 cases being reported on a daily basis in the state, the recovery rate of coronavirus positive patients has steadily climbed to 59% by the end of the month.

The country’s recovery rate of patients suffering from the coronavirus disease too has improved and crossed the 40% mark for the first time, earlier this week, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll in Uttar Pradesh currently stands at 204 in the state. On Friday, four people succumbed to the infectious viral disease pushing up the death toll to 204. The four deaths were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Mathura, Ambedkar Nagar and Unnao.

At least 275 fresh Covid-19 cases also pushed up the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh to 7,445, health department officials said.

“The total number of cases reported so far is 7,445 including 4,462 patients who have been treated and discharged while there are 2,834 active cases,” an official statement read.

The number of active cases also includes 2,012 migrant workers who recently returned to the state by several Shramik Special trains.

India’s death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 4,971 and the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 1,73,763 in the country registering a record single-day spike of 265 deaths and 7,964 cases till Saturday.

India is the ninth worst-hit nation in the world affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.