Uttarakhand elections: Congress fields Harish Rawat from Ramnagar in second candidates’ list

The Congress on Monday announced a second list of 11 candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections. The party has fielded former chief minister Harish Rawat from Ramnagar constituency in Nainital district.

The party released its first list with 53 names on Saturday late night, and is still to name six candidates for the polls to the 70-member assembly.

Aside from Rawat, the list also named party state vice president Suryakant Dhasmana, who would be contesting from the Dehradun Cantonment constituency.

Anukriti Gusain, daughter-in-law of former cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat, will contest from Lansdowne. She joined the Congress about a week ago along with Harak Singh after defecting from BJP -- Harak Singh has not been named in the second list.

The party is yet to announce its candidates for Narendra Nagar, Tehri, Salt, Haridwar rural, Roorkee and Chaubattakhal constituencies.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is also yet to release its second list of candidates on the remaining 11 seats after announcing candidates for 59 seats on Thursday.

