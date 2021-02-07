Uttarakhand flood live updates: President expresses concern over loss of lives

Uttarakhand's Chamoli district witnessed a massive flood on Sunday prompting authorities to begin a search and rescue operation. The mega flood in the Dhauli Ganga river occurred when a glacier burst in Joshimath in the district endangering the lives of the inhabitants along the banks of the river, reports news agency PTI.





“Representatives of the power project have told me that they are not being able to contact around 150 of their workmen at the project site," State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal was quoted as saying by the news agency.