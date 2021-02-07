IND USA
ITBP officials survey Tapoban and Reni, these areas were affected by the flash flood.
ITBP officials survey Tapoban and Reni, these areas were affected by the flash flood.
Live

Uttarakhand flood live updates: President expresses concern over loss of lives

The water level in Dhauliganga river rose suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:05 PM IST

Uttarakhand's Chamoli district witnessed a massive flood on Sunday prompting authorities to begin a search and rescue operation. The mega flood in the Dhauli Ganga river occurred when a glacier burst in Joshimath in the district endangering the lives of the inhabitants along the banks of the river, reports news agency PTI.


“Representatives of the power project have told me that they are not being able to contact around 150 of their workmen at the project site," State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 07, 2021 03:53 PM IST

    President Kovind 'confident' of relief works undertaken after Uttarakhand floods

    President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed confidence that the relief works undertaken at the Uttarakhand flood sites are progressing well.

  • FEB 07, 2021 03:30 PM IST

    Uttarakhand DGP says 16 people trapped in Tapovan dam being shifted to safer places

    Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar says 16 people, who were trapped in Tapovan Dam, are being shifted to safer places by the police, reports ANI.

  • FEB 07, 2021 03:19 PM IST

    Uttarakhand CM reaches Reni village to assess situation

    Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat reached Reni village in Tapovan area to assess the situation, reports ANI.

  • FEB 07, 2021 03:10 PM IST

    ITBP personnel digging open Tapovan tunnel blocked by debris

    ITBP says its personnel are digging open the Tapovan tunnel which has been blocked due to the debris caused by the flood. Many people are feared to be trapped inside the tunnel.

  • FEB 07, 2021 03:01 PM IST

    Three bodies recovered at NTPC in Tapovan: ITBP

    ITBP says three bodies have been recovered at NTPC site in Tapovan area of Chamoli.

  • FEB 07, 2021 02:50 PM IST

    About 50-100 people missing. 2 bodies have been recovered: Uttarakhand DGP

    Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar says that about 50-100 people are currently missing, two bodies have been recovered and some people injured in the floods have also been rescued, reports PTI.

  • FEB 07, 2021 02:38 PM IST

    Glacial burst in Uttarakhand

    A massive flood was reported in the Dhauliganga river near a village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been rushed to carry out rescue operations at the site.

    Watch the full video for more.

  • FEB 07, 2021 02:36 PM IST

    Uttarakhand CM Trivender Singh Rawat assures of help for people stranded in affected area

    Uttarakhand CM Trivender Singh Rawat urges people not to spread rumors about the situation and also asked them to contact the helpline numbers for emergency.

    He also assured that all necessary steps have been taken to handle the situation.

  • FEB 07, 2021 02:27 PM IST

    Home ministry has assured all possible help: Uttarakhand CM Trivender Singh Rawat

    "I have spoken to Union Home Secretary and I will speak to Home minister soon. They have assured all possible help," said Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, reports ANI.

  • FEB 07, 2021 02:19 PM IST

    Indian army deploys choppers, troops for rescue and relief work, reports ANI

    Indian Army has deployed choppers and troops for supporting Uttarakhand govt and NDRF to tackle the flood. Military station near Rishikesh actively involved in coordination of rescue and relief operations with local administration. Army headquarters monitoring the situation, said Army, reports ANI.

  • FEB 07, 2021 02:11 PM IST

    Home minister has assured every help to Uttarakhand govt: Sitharaman on Chamoli tragedy

    It is a kind of tragedy which is very shocking. It's a natural disaster. Home Minister has assured that every help the Uttarakhand government would need will be extended. There shall not be any hesitation on that: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reports ANI

  • FEB 07, 2021 02:05 PM IST

    3 choppers stationed at Dehradun, more to be deployed for rescue work, reports ANI

    Three choppers including two Mi-17 and one ALH Dhruv chopper of Air Force stationed in Dehradun and nearby areas for helping in rescue operations in flood-affected areas. More aircraft will be deployed as per the requirement on ground, ANI quoted IAF officials as saying.

  • FEB 07, 2021 02:03 PM IST

    Over 200 jawans deployed for rescue work, reports ANI

    Over 200 jawans are on the job and working in collaboration with local administration. One team is on the spot to assess the situation. Another team is deployed near Joshimath to raise awareness and evacuate people. The situation is under control, said Vivek Pandey, ITBP Spokesperson, reports ANI.

  • FEB 07, 2021 02:01 PM IST

    Meeting scheduled at Cabinet Secretariat for relief operations in Chamoli, reports ANI

    A meeting is scheduled at Cabinet Secretariat on relief operations in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. DGs and Home Ministry officials will join the meeting, reports ANI.

  • FEB 07, 2021 01:55 PM IST

    PM Modi speaks to Uttarakhand CM, takes stock of rescue work at Chamoli flood site

    PM Modi while in Assam, reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand. The Prime Minister spoke to chief minister and other top officials. PM Modi took stock of the rescue and relief work underway. Authorities are working to provide all possible support to the affected.

  • FEB 07, 2021 01:51 PM IST

    100-150 casualties feared dead in Uttarakhand flood, reports ANI

    100-150 casualties feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district, said Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash to ANI.

The water level in the Dhauliganga river rose suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district.(ANI Photo)
The water level in the Dhauliganga river rose suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district.(ANI Photo)
