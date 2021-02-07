US condoles deaths in Uttarakhand flood, wishes for a speedy recovery of injured
The US state department on Sunday condoled the loss of lives due to the glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district and extended wishes for a speedy recovery of those injured. The state department’s bureau of south and central Asian affairs said that they “grieve with the family and friends of the deceased”, sending their deepest condolences to those affected in the flash flood.
“Our deepest condolences to those affected by the glacier burst and landslide in India. We grieve with the family and friends of the deceased and extend our hopes for a speedy and full recovery for the injured,” the state department tweeted.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), is carrying out the search and rescue operation which will continue throughout the night as dozens of people remain missing.
Read | Night ops to continue in Uttarakhand, says ITBP; alert in UP: 10 points
According to the latest report, around 10 bodies have been recovered from the Dhauliganga river and over 170 labourers - 148 employed at the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) plant and 22 at Rishiganga hydro project - are said to be missing.
“Since the flow of water was very fast initially, bodies are being recovered far away from the incident site. Some are trapped in deep areas and others in tunnels, so there is issue of access,” Amrendra Kumar Sengar, IG NDRF, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The ITBP has rescued 16 people from a tunnel and are now focussing on a second tunnel in which around 30 people are believed to be trapped. Vivek Pandey, public relations officer of ITBP, told ANI that the force will be carrying out night operations, hoping to rescue all of them.
Meanwhile, messages of condolence have been pouring from all over the world. French President Emmanuel Macron replied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet on the disaster, saying the European nation expresses its full solidarity with India. “France expresses its full solidarity with India, after a glacier burst in the Uttarakhand province, leading to the disappearance of over 100 people. Our thoughts are with them and their families,” Macron tweeted.
Ahead of VK Sasikala's return, Tamil Nadu govt confiscates properties of her kin
- Sasikala's relatives, J Ilavarasi and VN Sudhakaran, are co-accused in the disproportionate assets.
