Home / India News / Uttarakhand increases honorarium of ex-servicemen in govt depts

Uttarakhand increases honorarium of ex-servicemen in govt depts

The move is set to benefit more than 20,000 such employees in the state, said officials.

india Updated: Aug 22, 2020 15:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the employees were demanding the increase for a long time. (Photo @tsrawatbjp)
The Uttarakhand government has increased the honorarium of ex-servicemen employed on contract basis in various government departments through the Uttarakhand Purvasainik Kalyan Nigam Limited (UPNL) by 20%, said officials.

An order in this regard was issued on Friday evening. The move is set to benefit more than 20,000 such employees in the state, said officials.

The increase ranges from Rs 6,960 to Rs 5,935 for the employees under UPNL.

“The unskilled ones who with, existing honorarium of Rs 6960, will get a hike of Rs 1392, the semi-skilled, with an honorarium of Rs 8008, will get a hike of Rs 1602, skilled ones, with Rs 8892 honorarium, will get a hike of Rs 1778, highly-skilled ones, with Rs 9892 honorarium, will get a hike of Rs 1978 and those in higher positions, with an honorarium of Rs 29675, will get a hike of about 5935,” said an official.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the employees were demanding the increase for a long time. “The government has now acted on their demand and hiked their honorarium by 20% which will benefit them. The move has upheld their rights.”

Hemant Rawat, general secretary, UPNL Karmchari Mahasangh, said, “We were demanding this for long and even met the CM on this matter. Now it has been accepted by the government, it will benefit all of us in this dire situation.”

