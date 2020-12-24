e-paper
Home / India News / Uttarakhand police to deploy additional force to stop farmers’ march to Delhi

Uttarakhand police to deploy additional force to stop farmers’ march to Delhi

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have requested US Nagar police to stop farmers leaving for Delhi as farmers are creating a ruckus on the way resulting in law-and-order problems.

india Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
A significant number of police personnel will be deployed on all routes along the Uttar Pradesh border, said an official.
A significant number of police personnel will be deployed on all routes along the Uttar Pradesh border, said an official. (PTI PHOTO.)
         

US Nagar police are all set to stop farmers’ march to Delhi to join the farmers’ agitation on the call of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Friday.

A significant number of police personnel will be deployed on all routes along the Uttar Pradesh border, said an official.

Daleep Singh Kunwar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), US Nagar said, “Elaborate arrangements are being made at the state border so that farmers of our district cannot go to Delhi to join the farmers’ stir. This exercise is being undertaken to check the spread of Covid-19 and to co-operate with the UP government in maintaining law and order.”

Several farmers’ unions have decided to attend the Delhi march on the call of BKU on Friday. They are getting ready with their tractors and ration as well as daily needs.

On the other hand, police of the district are preparing to stop them at any cost, said a senior police officer.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have requested US Nagar police to stop farmers leaving for Delhi as farmers are creating a ruckus on the way resulting in law-and-order problems.

Kunwar said, “We have been requested by our counterparts in UP not to allow farmers of the district to enter UP to take part in the agitation in Delhi. Therefore, no farmer will be allowed to cross the border to join the stir.”

The police on Wednesday held meetings with farmers in some gurudwaras and requested them to persuade the farmers to co-operate with the police.

Tajendra Singh Virk, president, Terai Kisan Sanghthan said, “Police’s act is absolutely illegal and against democracy. Farmers must not be stopped from raising their voice in a democratic manner. It is the police’s autocratic behaviour if they stop farmers forcibly.”

Baba Anoop Singh of Nawabganj gurudwara in Gadarpur has issued an appeal advising farmers not to take any such step which creates law and order problem. He has requested them to avoid confrontation with the police and not to damage government property.

