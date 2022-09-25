Uttarakhand teen ‘murder’: Priyanka Gandhi urges govt to give full autopsy report to kin

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded “seriousness” and "sensitivity" from the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led government in the Uttarakhand teen ‘murder’ case, and wanted to know “why is the complete post-mortem report not being given to family?".

The receptionist, who was laid to rest earlier in the day, was allegedly murdered by now-expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya and his associates after she resisted their attempts to force her into prostitution. The body of the woman, who was reported missing on September 18, was found from Chilla canal in Rishikesh on Saturday.

Pulkit and his two accomplices have been arrested in the case.

????????? ?? ?????? ?? ??? ??? ?????? ???? ???? ???? ????? ???? ???? ???? ?? ??? ?? ??????? ???? ??????? ???????? ?? ????? ??? ??? ????? ?? ?????? ?? ???-??? ?? ???? ???? ??? ?????



??????? ?? ???? ?? ?? ???? ?? ?????? ?? ????? ?????? ?? ??? ??? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 25, 2022

Vadra said a heart-wrenching incident happened with the teen, but the administration is restricting itself to action “just for show” and wrote about the plight of the girl’s family.

The family of the 19-year-old receptionist has repeatedly questioned the government's overnight decision of bulldozing parts of the resort owned by Pulkit Arya, claiming that it may have destroyed evidence at the crime scene.

The Congress general secretary said the victim's family had been asking why the evidence of the incident was being destroyed. "Why is the complete post-mortem report not being given to them? The principle of justice says that the government should act with seriousness and sensitivity. The parents of the victim should be heard," Vadra added.

She also sought strict action against those who were negligent in the case. The accused should be tried in a fast-track court and punished, she added.

