Uttarakhand teen murder: Stir still on, family raises concern amid probe| Top 10

As the probe over the murder of a 19-year-old in Uttarakhand deepens, a huge crowd of protestors on Sunday demanded justice, and blocked the Badrinath-Rishikesh highway near the hospital where the teen's body was taken for autopsy. The teen was allegedly murdered by the son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, Pulkit Arya, and the staff members of a resort owned by him. The teen's body was recovered by the state disaster response force from the Chilla Canal on Saturday. The crime has triggered huge public anger.

Here are the top 10 developments in the case:

1. The family members of the Uttarakhand teen have refused to cremate her body until the final autopsy report is given to them. Her father said that he was not satisfied with the provisional autopsy report and her brother mentioned that the provisional report lacked details. The funeral was scheduled to be held on Sunday morning.

2. In the provisional autopsy report, it was revealed that the victim had blunt force trauma and that her death was due to drowning. The report also said that antemortem injuries were found on the body. “I will cremate my daughter only after I get the final postmortem report. The chief minister has told me that SIT constituted, the case will be tried in a fast-track court,” the teen's father said.

3. The police are in possession of WhatsApp chats that corroborate the fact that there were attempts to force her into prostitution.

4. On Friday, the key accused - son of suspended BJP leader Vinod Arya - Pulkit Arya, and two staff members of a resort owned by him in Rishikesh - resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested in the case, and sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

5. The resort - where the woman used to work - was razed after chief minister Pushkar Dhami gave the orders for the demolition. On Saturday, angry locals set the remains of the resort on fire.

6. According to the teen's brother, the demolition of the resort “may be an attempt to destroy the evidence”.

7. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday spoke to her father over the phone and assured him of punishment for the accused. Earlier, DGP Ashok Kumar had spoken to him on call.

8. CM Dhami also informed the state governor about the action being taken regarding the brutal murder of the teen. An official statement said that Dhami has assured that "the culprits would not be spared under any circumstances," reported news agency ANI. Condoling the heinous crime, Uttarakhand governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh expressed his condolences to the family.

9. Amid the probe, the chief of the special investigation team (SIT) has said that they have called "every employee of the resort" - where she was working as a receptionist - to the police station. DIG PR Devi told news agency ANI that they are “running a full background analysis on the resort”.

10. A huge crowd of protestors who are demanding justice on Sunday have blocked the Badrinath-Rishikesh highway in front of the mortuary near the base hospital where the victim's body was taken. According to the police, the local administration is attempting to clear the traffic jam.

