Won't cremate body until final autopsy report comes: Family of Uttarakhand woman

The family members of the 19-year-old receptionist who was allegedly murdered by the son of a BJP leader on Sunday said they won't cremate her body until the final autopsy report is given to them. "We saw in her provisional report that she was beaten up & was thrown in a river. But we're awaiting the final report," the woman's brother said. In the preliminary autopsy conducted at AIIMS Rishikesh, it has been revealed that the woman died due to drowning and there was blunt force trauma, the report said. “Details of injuries and other findings will be given in the detailed post-mortem report," it said. Also Read: Uttrakhand receptionist died due to drowning, had blunt force trauma, reveals preliminary autopsy report

Police said the woman was being forced by suspended BJP leader Vinod Arya's son to enter prostitution, which she refused. On Monday, the woman had an altercation with the three accused who were drunk at that time. They pushed her into the Chilla canal and then filed a missing complaint with the police to give a spin to the entire incident. The incident sparked off massive outrage with locals taking to the street in protest and the BJP suspending Vindo Arya.

Some WhatsApp chats allegedly between the woman and the son of Vinod Arya are doing the rounds on social media. The special investigation team set up to look into the case said they will look into those chats and will run a full background check of the staff of the resort where the woman used to work as a receptionist.

"We have called every employee in the resort to the police station; we will take everyone's statements. We're running a full background analysis on the resort," said DIG PR Devi, SIT In-charge.

Chats of the woman apparently telling her friends that the owner of the resort was pressurising her to provide "extra service" to the guests have also surfaced.

An employee of the resort alleged that the woman had called him crying on September 17 and asked him to take her bags out of the resort. He confirmed that at 3pm, he saw the woman with three other people -- while the rest of them returned to the resort, the woman didn't.

