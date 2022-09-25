'Every resort employee called for probe': SIT chief on Uttarakhand teen murder

Amid probe over the murder of a 19-year-old in Uttarakhand, which has led to huge public anger, the chief of the special investigation team (SIT) has said that they have called every employee of the resort - where she was working as a receptionist - to the police station. DIG PR Devi told news agency ANI that they are taking everyone's statements and “running a full background analysis on the resort”.

The body of the teen - allegedly murdered by the son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, Pulkit Arya, and two staff members of a resort owned by him in Rishikesh - was recovered by the state disaster response force from the Chilla Canal on Saturday.

In the provisional autopsy report, it was revealed that the victim had blunt force trauma and that her death was due to drowning. The report also mentioned that antemortem injuries were found on the body. According to the police, the teen was being pressurised to enter prostitution. The police are in possession of WhatsApp chats that corroborate the fact.

Also read: Uttarakhand teen murder: 5 resorts sealed; CM Dhami assures strictest action

The accused was reportedly angry as the victim had revealed those chats to some of her friends and colleagues. On Monday evening, the three accused and the woman entered into an altercation over the issue, during which, the accused threw the woman into the Chilla Canal, according to the police. Following this, Pulkit Arya filed a missing complaint with the police in an apparent bid to mislead them. The three accused have been arrested by the police amid widespread outrage over the alleged murder.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the BJP expelled Vinod Arya and accused's brother, Ankit Arya, with immediate effect from the party.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON