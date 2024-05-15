Uttarakhand Waqf Board chief endorses PM Modi, says Muslims not in danger

Uttarakhand Waqf Board's chairman Shadab Shams said on Wednesday that India needs the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tide over global uncertainties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving to supporters as Union home minister Amit Shah looks on. (AFP file photo)

Endorsing PM Modi amid the Lok Sabha elections, Shadab Shams said he must get a third term as the prime minister of India. In an apparent swipe at the INDIA bloc, he said India will suffer if the reins of the country passes into weak hands.

"The clouds of war hover over the entire world. An atmosphere of chaos and strife grips various countries. In times like these, India needs the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He must get a third term. The country will suffer if its leadership passes into weak hands at this juncture," Shams told PTI.

The Waqf Board chairman, along with members of the Muslim community, prayed for PM Modi's victory in Haridwar's Dargah of Sabir Saheb. They also offered a chadar for PM Modi.

"We offered a chadar at Piran Kaliyar and raised our hands praying for the formation of a strong government once again under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that the process of development in the country does not get derailed," Shams said.

He further said that PM Modi's scheme reached all quarters of the society. He said roads are being built under him and the country is surging ahead in development.

Shams also slammed the Opposition, saying neither Muslims nor the Constitution is in danger under PM Modi's rule. He said the "shop of some politicians" is in danger.

He claimed the Opposition has been trying to mislead the Muslims and spreading lies.

The remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was not referring to the Muslim community in particular when he made the controversial infiltrator remark.

"I am shocked. Who told you that whenever one talks of people with more children, the inference is they are Muslims? Why are you so unjust towards Muslims? This is the situation in poor families too. Where there is poverty, there are more children, irrespective of their social circle. I didn't mention either Hindu or Muslim," he told News18.

PM Narendra Modi further said he would never do "Hindu-Muslim" in public life.