Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Narendra Modi's clarification with 'immense hatred for Muslims' charge

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarification that the latter never mentioned ‘Muslims’ in his controversial 'infiltrators' remark last month, claiming that the BJP stalwart's entire political journey was based on "anti-Muslim politics". All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and party candidate from Hyderabad seat, Asaduddin Owaisi. (ANI file photo)

Asaduddin Owaisi, one of the harshest critics of the BJP government, claimed PM Modi spread "countless lies and immense hatred against Muslims" during his Lok Sabha elections campaign. He described PM Modi's clarification as false.

The Hyderabad MP also attacked those who vote for the BJP despite listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches.

"In his speech, Modi had called Muslims infiltrators and people with too many children. Now he is saying that he was not talking about Muslims, he never did Hindu-Muslim. Why did it take so long to give this false clarification? Modi's political journey is based solely on anti-Muslim politics. In this election, Modi and BJP have spread countless lies and immense hatred against Muslims. It is not just Modi who is in the dock, but every voter who voted for BJP despite these speeches," Asaduddin Owaisi wrote on X.

Last month, at a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, PM Modi courted a controversy with his remark that the Congress plans to redistribute the country's wealth to those "who have more children and infiltrators".

Yesterday, PM Modi claimed in an interview to News18 that he was not referring to the Muslims in particular. He said he was talking about every poor family in the country.

"I am shocked. Who told you that whenever one talks of people with more children, the inference is they are Muslims? Why are you so unjust towards Muslims? This is the situation in poor families too. Where there is poverty, there are more children, irrespective of their social circle. I didn't mention either Hindu or Muslim. I have said that one should have as many children as you can take care of. Don't let a situation arise where the government has to take care of your children," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also claimed that his opponents had tried to tarnish his image among Muslims after the 2002 Godhra riots.

He said he would lose the right to be in the public domain if he "starts doing Hindu-Muslim". He said it was his pledge that he would never do Hindu-Muslim.

The Congress had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Modi's "deeply objectionable" remarks. The commission had sought a response from BJP national president JP Nadda over the complaint.