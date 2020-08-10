e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Vice President lays foundation stone of Rajya Sabha housing complex in Delhi’s RK Puram

Vice President lays foundation stone of Rajya Sabha housing complex in Delhi’s RK Puram

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu laid the foundation stone of the residential complex via video-conferencing on Monday.

india Updated: Aug 10, 2020 12:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
File photo: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)
         

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu laid the foundation stone for Rajya Sabha Housing complex at RK Puram in Delhi on Monday.

While addressing the occasion, the vice president said that the land acquired for the purpose of building a residential complex for Rajya Sabha employees is located in the heart of the city, measuring 8,700 square metres. He said he is not happy with the efforts made in the past to put it the intended use in time.

“I am by the socio, economic, legal administrative issues and hurdles that come in the way,” the vice president said.

tags
top news
‘Betrayers shouldn’t be allowed to come back’: Rajasthan Congress MLAs at CLP meet
‘Betrayers shouldn’t be allowed to come back’: Rajasthan Congress MLAs at CLP meet
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty reaches ED office for questioning
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty reaches ED office for questioning
SC rejects lawyer Prashant Bhushan’s regret, to proceed with contempt case
SC rejects lawyer Prashant Bhushan’s regret, to proceed with contempt case
With over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, 1,007 deaths in a day, India’s tally crosses 2.21 million
With over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, 1,007 deaths in a day, India’s tally crosses 2.21 million
PM Modi inaugurates submarine optical fibre cable connecting Chennai, Port Blair
PM Modi inaugurates submarine optical fibre cable connecting Chennai, Port Blair
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
‘Call him a B-grade actor’: How Hayden sledged Akhtar ‘out of the game’
‘Call him a B-grade actor’: How Hayden sledged Akhtar ‘out of the game’
Independence Day 2020: Security tightened, Armed Forces band wows spectators
Independence Day 2020: Security tightened, Armed Forces band wows spectators
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya Punjabi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In