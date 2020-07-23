e-paper
Home / India News / Vice President Naidu, PM Modi pay tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandrashekhar Azad on their birth anniversary

india Updated: Jul 23, 2020 13:50 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
In a series of tweets, the vice president said, “Today, let us pay our tributes to these bravehearts and resolve to strive hard to realise their dreams for this great country.”
In a series of tweets, the vice president said, "Today, let us pay our tributes to these bravehearts and resolve to strive hard to realise their dreams for this great country." (@VPSecretariat/Twitter)
         

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to two icons of India’s independence movement, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad, on their birth anniversary, saying people should resolve to strive hard to realise their dreams for the country.

While Tilak was born in 1856, Azad was born in 1906.

“Tributes to the two brave sons of Mother India, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad on their birth anniversary,” the prime minster tweeted.

In a series of tweets, the vice president said, “Today, let us pay our tributes to these bravehearts and resolve to strive hard to realise their dreams for this great country.” There should be a greater focus in school books on the tales of sacrifice, patriotism and valour of iconic national leaders and freedom fighters to inspire the younger generation, Naidu said.

He added that instead of merely covering commemorative occasions, the media must regularly highlight their stories.

“Though Chandrashekhar Azad left his earthly abode too soon, at the age of 25 years, he was one of the most inspirational youth leaders of the freedom movement. He was also a mentor, philosopher and guide to a number of young freedom fighters, most notably Bhagat Singh,” Naidu said.

Referring to Tilak, the vice president said he endeavoured to awaken the political consciousness of people through two weekly newspapers that he owned and edited, “Kesari”, published in Marathi and “The Mahratta”, published in English. “He vehemently criticised the British rule through these publications,” he noted.

