73rd Independence Day- Visit 15 tourist destinations by 2022: PM Narendra Modi appeals to improve tourism sector

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:33 IST

Emphasising that India has a huge potential in improving the tourism sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the citizens to visit at least 15 tourist destinations in the country by 2022.

Addressing the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 73rd Independence Day, Modi said: “India has so much to offer. I know people travel abroad for holidays. But can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations across India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom?”

Modi said that he was aware that there were many tourist destinations which do not have hotels or other infrastructures.

“But visiting such places will boost tourism in these areas and automatically lead to better facilities,” he added.

