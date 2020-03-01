Want every Jawan to live with family for 100 days a year, says Shah

india

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 19:20 IST

Home minister Amit Shah said the central government was working to ensure every armed forces personnel could spend at least 100 days in a year with family, while speaking at a function to inaugurate a building for the National Security Guards (NSG) in Kolkata on Saturday.

Shah said the provision was being worked out along with the government’s effort to improve the housing satisfaction ratio for jawans. He said the new provision will apply to all armed forces including the NSG. Housing satisfaction ration pertains to number of jawans enjoying government housing facility.

“We are trying to put in place a framework that will allow every soldier to live with his/her family for at least 100 days each year,” Shah said.

Both the schemes are being worked out by the government and the home minister had last year announced that it could be finalized by September 2020.

The home minister also highlighted steps taken by the Narendra Modi led NDA government to address welfare-related concerns faced by the armed forces. He said it was a priority area for the government.

“It is the priority of the Modi government to take care of the welfare, health and education of a soldier’s family,” Shah said, before adding, “From OROP to uplifting the satisfaction ratio, we’ve delivered.”

The NDA government had approved the Indian armed forces’ long-pending demand for OROP or ‘one rank, one pension’ to bridge the difference in pension payouts to personnel of the same rank.

Shah had also said that the government had taken steps to transform the NSG into the “best force” in the world.

The NSG is an elite counter-terrorism fighting force under the home ministry. It was raised on 15 October 1984.