Watch: Kumar Vishwas now asks why Kejriwal does not say he is against ‘Khalistan’

Two days ahead of the Punjab polls, the controversy over Kejriwal's alleged links with Khalistani sympathisers has emerged as a major issue with all parties contesting in Punjab election pillorying Kejriwal who denied all the allegations on Friday.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Kumar Vishwas, who started the controversy, countered Kejriwal's reply and asked Kejriwal to come clean on his stand on Khalistan.

"Kejriwal has two specialities. First is lying with confidence and the second is playing the victim card projecting that everybody is ganging up against him. With these two tricks, once he fooled the country, then he fooled his aides," Kumar Vishwas said.

"Nobody called you a terrorist. You just give one answer: whether sympathisers of terrorist organisations used to come to your place or not before the last election. When I raised an objection I was removed from Punjab meetings and then I caught one such meeting red-handed. There was a gatekeeper from Haryana guarding outside the meeting. And when I found out those same people in the meeting, I was told 'iska bada fayda hoga'," Kumar Vishwas said.

"He is now saying Rahul Gandhi and Modi ji are singing in the same tune. They are in opposition but they have one stand regarding India's security," Kumar Vishwas said.

Throwing a challenge to Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas said, "Declare that you are against Khalistan. That's it. Tell the world that you are against any separatist element."

On Kejriwal's Bhagat Singh comment, Kumar Vishwas said, "Bhagat Singh was fighting for the freedom of the country. Is he fighting for the freedom of another country? At least don't drag Bhagat Singh in all this."

Kejriwal on Friday categorically dismissed all the allegations and termed these charges brought by Kumar Vishwas as laughable. Accusing the BJP and the Congress of ganging up against the AAP in Punjab, Kejriwal said, “I must be the world’s first ‘sweet terrorist’ who builds schools, hospitals and gives free electricity to people.100 years ago, the British labelled a revolutionary like Bhagat Singh as a terrorist; today, those who divide and rule like the British are labelling his disciple as a terrorist.”

"Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Charanjit Channi, Sukhbir Badal, Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, all are now levelling allegations that for the last ten years, Kejriwal is hatching a plan to break the country into two parts and wants to become the prime minister of one part," Kejriwal said.

"If one goes by their claims, that means I am a big terrorist. If one goes by their logic, then what were their agencies doing, why did they not arrest me? Earlier Congress was ruling and now for last over seven years the BJP is in power (at the Centre). Were all of them sleeping"," he said.

"Earlier the Delhi Police, ED and the IT conducted raids at my offices, in my house, but none of the agencies found anything. Then one day, one poet (Vishwas) recited a poem in which he said seven years ago, Kejriwal had told him they will break the country into two parts after which I will become the PM of one and he (the former AAP leader) would become the PM of the other," Kejriwal added.