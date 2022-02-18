Home / India News / Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas's security to be reviewed: Govt sources
india news

Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas's security to be reviewed: Govt sources

  • Kumar Vishwas had claimed that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was ready to take support from the fringe and separatist elements to become the chief minister of Punjab.
Poet and AAP founding member Kumar Vishwas.(PTI Photo)
Poet and AAP founding member Kumar Vishwas.(PTI Photo)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 11:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShishir Gupta

The security of poet and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas is being reviewed after he courted controversy by levelling damaging allegations against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, according to people familiar with the matter. Kumar Vishwas had claimed that AAP national convener was ready to take support from the fringe and separatist elements to become the chief minister of Punjab. 

Vishwas, a founding member of AAP, went on to say that Kejriwal also had his “formula” ready to become the first Prime Minister of an “independent nation”. 

"One day, he (Kejriwal) told me he would either become the chief minister (of Punjab)...or the first prime minister of an independent nation (Khalistan)," Kumar Vishwas said in an interview.

Sikh separatist elements have long been demanding a separate nation by seceding from Punjab, which directly threatens India's integrity and sovereignty. Vishwas's allegation has not only the ability to damage AAP's prospects in the Punjab assembly elections scheduled for February 20, it could also have a long-lasting impact on Kejriwal's carefully built image over a period of time.

The Aam Aadmi Party has vehemently denied the allegations and demanded proof from Vishwas to substantiate his claims.

Both Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have cornered AAP over Vishwas's allegations. Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi even requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an “impartial probe” into the video interview of Vishwas, on which the additional chief electoral officer of Punjab had briefly put a publishing ban through a controversial letter.

On Thursday, the election official restrained media houses, political parties and their representatives from publishing the interview, terming it “maliciously manufactured”. The letter was soon withdrawn by the chief electoral officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

Topics
arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out