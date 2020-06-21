e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Watch LIVE: PM Modi addresses nation on International Yoga Day 2020

Watch LIVE: PM Modi addresses nation on International Yoga Day 2020

International Yoga Day 2020: Due to the Covid-19 crisis, this year’s theme for the International Yoga Day is ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’.

india Updated: Jun 21, 2020 06:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the occasion of International Yoga Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the occasion of International Yoga Day(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020. Following his address, demonstration of a 45-minute Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) by a team from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga will take place.

Yoga, a set of physical exercises that calm the mind and benefit the body, originated in ancient India.

The United Nations General Assembly recognised June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2014. People recognise the physical and spiritual benefits of Yoga and observe this day across countries since June 2015.

Watch PM Modi’s address LIVE:

 

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Watch LIVE: PM Modi addresses nation on International Yoga Day 2020
Watch LIVE: PM Modi addresses nation on International Yoga Day 2020
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
LIVE: PM Modi addresses nation on International Yoga Day
LIVE: PM Modi addresses nation on International Yoga Day
India-China face-off: After clash, experiment in engagement will stop
India-China face-off: After clash, experiment in engagement will stop
India’s Covid-19 count crosses 4 lakh, deaths reach 13,000-mark
India’s Covid-19 count crosses 4 lakh, deaths reach 13,000-mark
Light rain in Delhi-NCR likely for next 3-4 days: IMD
Light rain in Delhi-NCR likely for next 3-4 days: IMD
Scramble for beds, ambulances before Delhi quarantine order reversed
Scramble for beds, ambulances before Delhi quarantine order reversed
Covid update: New medicine in India; China super-spreader; $25 bn for 70 nations
Covid update: New medicine in India; China super-spreader; $25 bn for 70 nations
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In