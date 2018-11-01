Water tanker hits Qatar Airways plane at Kolkata airport; DGCA orders probe

More than 100 passengers on a Doha-bound Qatar Airways aircraft had a narrow escape at the international airport in West Bengal’s Kolkata early on Thursday when a water tanker hit the plane minutes before take off.

The accident took place at about 2:20 am when passengers were boarding the plane at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

“The passengers were safely evacuated. We have informed the Director General of Civil Aviation about the incident,” airport director Atul Dixit told HT.

Officials later said the civil aviation regulator had started a probe.

The aircraft, which had to carry 103 passengers, did not take off.

News agency ANI said the aircraft’s belly was damaged in the accident and the craft had been taken away for repairs.

“The movement of vehicles in the airport takes place through pre-determined routes and speed. One has to find out how the driver lost control of the vehicle,” said an officer, who did not want to be identified.

All the passengers were accommodated in a city hotel. They will be sent to Doha by a flight scheduled to leave Kolkata around 3 am on Friday.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 12:25 IST