Home / India News / ‘WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA’: Priyanka Gandhi’s New Year greetings include Preamble to Constitution

‘WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA’: Priyanka Gandhi’s New Year greetings include Preamble to Constitution

Priyanka’s move to have the preamble to the Constitution printed on the New Year cards comes amid country-wide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which has sparked fears of alleged discrimination against the Muslim community,

india Updated: Jan 04, 2020 00:43 IST
Umesh Raghuvanshi
Umesh Raghuvanshi
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Priyanka Gandhi has sent New Year greeting cards carrying text from the preamble to the Indian Constitution.
Priyanka Gandhi has sent New Year greeting cards carrying text from the preamble to the Indian Constitution. (HT PHOTO)
         

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sent New Year greeting cards, bearing her signature and the text of the preamble to the Indian Constitution, to people in Uttar Pradesh, party sources said on Friday.

“Yes, greeting cards with Preamble to the Constitution on the cover have been sent to social workers, intellectuals, writers and journalists and party’s office bearers and leaders across the state,” said Siddharth Priya Srivastava, the administration in-charge, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.

Srivastava said thousands of such greeting cards had been sent in the last few days. He said the party had also released a separate 2020 calendar showing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in various moods.

Priyanka’s move to have the preamble to the Constitution printed on the New Year cards comes amid country-wide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which has sparked fears of alleged discrimination against the Muslim community, which is guaranteed equal rights and privileges under the Indian Constitution.

The preamble serves as a brief introductory statement setting out the guiding purpose, principles and the philosophy of the Indian Constitution. It declares India to be a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic and promises justice, liberty, equality to all citizens of India.

Uttar Pradesh Congress said Priyanka’s greeting cards were aimed to remind the government of the constitutional values.

“BJP government is violating the provisions of the Constitution of India. Peaceful protests are being crushed. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been quoting the Constitution at various forums as the Congress fights for the Constitution,” said UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

