We will repeal all three farm laws, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in 2020, following protests by farmers
Published on Nov 19, 2021 09:31 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in 2020, following protests by farmers.

A section of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and some parts of Uttar Pradesh have been protesting over the last one year demanding the repeal of the three farm laws despite the Centre’s continued efforts to break the logjam.

In an address to the nation on Friday, PM Modi said it was unfortunate that despite the government’s intentions to strengthen and empower farmers, particularly those who have small land holdings, many of them were not convinced about the benefits of the laws, therefore the government has decided to set in motion the process of repealing three farm laws.

The PM said that when the laws were passed, many farm unions across the country had welcomed the move.

Friday, November 19, 2021
