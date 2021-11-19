Home / India News / Huge victory of farmers movement, says AAP on repeal of agri laws
Huge victory of farmers movement, says AAP on repeal of agri laws

Sharing a post on its official Twitter account, AAP said the Modi government withdrew the three farm laws fearing in the upcoming elections.
Farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws at the Singhu border of Delhi since November 26 last year. (HT file photo)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said the Narendra Modi's government's decision to to repeal three agri laws was a huge victory of the farmers' movement. 

Sharing a post on its official Twitter account, AAP said the Modi government withdrew the three farm laws fearing in the upcoming elections. 

“PM Modi should apologise to the families of all those farmers who've lost their lives in the struggle for justice!” it further wrote.

In an address to the nation, Modi said all the farm laws were being repealed on the auspicious occasion of Gur Purav and urged the protesting farmers to withdraw their year-long agitation.

 

 

 

