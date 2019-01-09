Website, app, VR kiosks: Here’s how you can watch important events of Kumbh Mela 2019

If you miss Kumbh Mela 2019, you can still witness the grandeur of the one-of-the-largest gatherings on Earth just at the click of a mouse or a smartphone swipe.

The shahi snan will be streamed live on the Kumbh App and on the official website — www.kumbh.go.in

Also, this will be the first time the Kumbh will be captured live for pilgrims on virtual reality (VR) headsets. The digital leap is the brainchild of the Prayagraj Mela Authority.

“We have made arrangements so that anyone can watch Kumbh live on their laptops, desktops and mobile phones and this can be done either through the website or the app, which we recently launched,” said deputy Kumbh Mela officer and media in-charge Rajiv Rai.

“Shahi snans and other important events during the mela will be available as VR content and can be viewed with or without headsets,” said Rai.

Besides, Kumbh Mela authorities are setting up VR kiosks at multiple locations across the Mela ground. “Pilgrims and visitors can have the experience of a lifetime by viewing the Mela in virtual reality at kiosks. They can also take home VR headsets and view the snan as VR in the comfort of their houses with their mobile phones,” said Rai. The VR headsets would be made available at a nominal cost of Rs 250 and buyers can view major events even after the completion of the religious event.

The virtual reality videos will also be available on the official website and the official mobile application of Kumbh.

Mela authorities have roped in experts for live broadcast with feed from hundreds of state-of-the-art cameras, installed at different points of the city and Kumbh mela ground. The live feed will be sourced from the integrated command and control centre at the Kumbh mela area. This will be used for live broadcasts across the world too, said Rai.

