‘Wheels of justice have finally moved’: Union minister Harsimrat Kaur after Sajjan Kumar’s conviction

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on Monday Congress leader Sajjan Kumar’s conviction in a case connected with the anti-Sikh massacre in 1984 has “finally moved the wheels of justice”.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Modi that on the Shiromani Akali Dal’s request in 2015 he set up an SIT to probe 1984 massacre. It’s a historic judgement. Wheels of justice have finally moved,” the minister of food processing said, according to news agency ANI.

“It is Sajjan Kumar today, it will be Jagdish Tytler tomorrow then Kamal Nath and eventually the Gandhi family,” Kaur said.

Congress leaders Tytler and Kamal Nath, who takes oath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, have also been accused in riots cases for instigating mobs.

Nath, who quit as in-charge of party affairs in Punjab over his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has vehemently proclaimed his innocence and said he is ready for any probe, including by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Thousands of Sikhs were killed in the riots across the country, which broke out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 14:07 IST