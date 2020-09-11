‘When exactly will you get our land back’: Rahul Gandhi again questions government on Chinese aggression in Ladakh

india

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 09:42 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been repeatedly questioning the Centre on the issue of Chinese aggression across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, on Friday took to Twitter and once again asked the government when it plans to get back ‘the land taken by the Chinese.’

“The Chinese have taken our land. When exactly is GOI planning to get it back? Or is that also going to be left to an Act of God?,” the former Congress president tweeted today, referring to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’srecent remark that Covid-19 was an ‘Act of God’ which may result to contraction of the economy this fiscal.

The Chinese have taken our land.



When exactly is GOI planning to get it back?



Or is that also going to be left to an 'Act of God'? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 11, 2020

Gandhi’s tweet comes even as external affairs minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi last evening on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Moscow. At the meeting between the two leaders, India and China reached a five-point consensus on easing border tensions.

Last week, defence minister Rajnath Singh, too, had met his Chinese counterpart, General Wei Fenghe, in the Russian capital.