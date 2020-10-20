e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘When will Chinese troops be thrown out of Indian territory’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM ahead of 6 pm address

‘When will Chinese troops be thrown out of Indian territory’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM ahead of 6 pm address

PM Modi had on Tuesday said that he will address the nation in the evening. “Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening,” he tweeted from his official handle.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 17:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the media during a visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad, on Tuesday.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the media during a visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad, on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked the Prime Minister to share in his 6 pm address “the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory”.

“Dear PM, In your 6pm address, please tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory. Thank you,” the former Congress president tweeted on Tuesday evening, about an hour before the prime minister’s address.

 

The central government had earlier termed as “mischievous interpretation” the Congress’ claims that China had occupied Indian territory in the eastern Ladakh region.

PM Modi had on Tuesday said that he will address the nation in the evening. “Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening,” he tweeted from his official handle.

The Prime Minister urged people to join him but did not give any detail about the message he is going to share.

This will be his seventh address to the nation since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic hit the country.

In his past addresses, PM Modi spoke about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic and also announced economic and welfare packages.

In his last address on June 30, PM Modi had announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end.

The address comes ahead of the festival season in the country, when experts have warned there could be a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases if people lower their guard.

tags
top news
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
LIVE: Stepping out without mask puts others at risk, says PM Modi
LIVE: Stepping out without mask puts others at risk, says PM Modi
‘Markets are bright again amid festive season but...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address
‘Markets are bright again amid festive season but...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address
‘Stepping out without mask puts others’ lives at risk: PM Modi in address to nation
‘Stepping out without mask puts others’ lives at risk: PM Modi in address to nation
FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
‘When will Chinese troops be thrown out’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM
‘When will Chinese troops be thrown out’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM
Safeguard rights of NGOs: UN human rights chief to India
Safeguard rights of NGOs: UN human rights chief to India
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In