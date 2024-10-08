Who is Devender Kadyan, BJP rebel leading from Ganaur in Haryana elections

Devender Kadyan, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who quit the party weeks before the election to contest as an independent candidate from Haryana's Ganaur constituency, is leading in the initial trends. He left the party after being denied a ticket from Sonipat's Ganaur assembly seat. Devender Kadyan contested as an independent candidate from Haryana's Ganaur seat. (X)

Kadyan resigned from the party membership on Facebook Live and leveled some serious accusations against the BJP alleging that the tickets were being bought and sold in the party, which is unfit for the democracy.

Who is Devender Kadyan

National Vice President of Wrestling Association of India, Devendra Kadyan is a politician and a businessman. He was earlier with the Bharatiya Janata Party but quit the saffron camp right before the assembly elections in Haryana over ticket denial.

He then filed his candidature as an Independent from Sonipat's Ganaur seat. Devender Singh Kadyan assumed the vice presidential position at WFI after the massive wrestlers' protest in the national capital. He was considered close to the protesting wrestlers.

Kadyan ran an enthusiastic poll campaign in the state against the BJP with massive public rallies in areas like Gumad, Bhawar, Sardhana, Bali Qutubpur, Bajana Khurd, Uddeshpur, Agwanpur, Rajlu Garhi, Ladsoli, Bhigan, Bhuri, Devdu, Pipli Kheda, Ghasoli and Pirgarh.

Devender Singh Kadyan also runs a chain of food joints on National Highways. He was also appointed as the chairman of the Haryana Youth Commission by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, right before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

He is also the chairman of the Mannat Group of hotels and founder of the Deva Social Welfare Society.

Haryana Assembly Election 2024 Results

Early trends show, the ruling BJP surging past the Congress party, after a setback during initial rounds of counting. The party's lead now stands at 49 seats, 3 more than the majority mark required to form a government in the 90-member state assembly.

The Congress is now leading 35 assembly constituencies, according to the ECI website as of 12.36 pm.