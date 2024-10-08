Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: Exit polls predict Congress return to power after a decade

Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh (L) inspects strong rooms in the Faridabad district ahead of the counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly elections.

Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The process will start with counting postal ballots, followed by counting votes registered in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). A voter turnout of 67.9 per cent across two-phase elections to the 90-member state assembly....Read More

According to chief electoral Pankaj Agarwal, 93 counting centres have been set up across the state's 22 districts, and 90 counting observers have also been appointed. To ensure security, 30 companies from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed at counting centres, in addition to 12,000 police personnel.

Key parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)- Azad Samaj Party (ASP) alliance. The election is largely believed to be a bipolar contest between the BJP and the opposition Congress.

The exit polls for Haryana predicted a clear majority for the Congress. A party or an alliance needs 46 seats to form the government. The Congress and the BJP remained cautious of exit poll predictions and expressed hope for victory.

Farmer distress, the Agniveer military recruitment scheme, which sparked protests over reduced tenure and fewer post-service benefits, and the protests of wrestlers against BJP leader and ex-Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations were among the key assembly poll issues.