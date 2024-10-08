Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Election Commission to start counting of votes for Haryana, J-K at 8am
In Haryana, the ruling BJP seeks a third consecutive term, but the Congress is equally determined to stage a comeback after 10 years out of power. This electoral contest, the first significant face-off between the two national parties since the Lok Sabha elections, has the potential to shape the political discourse in the run-up to assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi.
Voter turnout for the 90-seat Haryana assembly stood at 67.90 per cent. Exit polls have predicted a Congress victory, but the BJP remains confident of defying these projections. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has dismissed the exit poll results, insisting that his party will return to power with a full majority. "On October 8, we will form the government, and the Congress will once again blame the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)," Saini said. Meanwhile, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a two-time former chief minister and the party’s likely candidate for the top job, has expressed similar optimism, saying, “A comfortable majority for Congress is in sight.”
Haryana assembly elections turned out largely a bipolar contest between the BJP and Congress, though parties like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) have also thrown their hats in the ring. Leaders of these regional parties, such as JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and INLD’s Abhay Chautala, have each claimed their alliances are poised to play kingmaker if the election yields a hung assembly. Meanwhile, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that no government can be formed without AAP's support.
Several high-profile contests unfolded from Ladwa to Ambala, and from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi to Adampur. Political heavyweights including CM Saini, Leader of Opposition Hooda, and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala are among the key candidates. The state has seen fierce battles, including family rivalries, with cousins Shruti Choudhry (BJP) and Anirudh Choudhary contesting in Tosham, and Devi Lal's grandson Aditya Devi Lal (INLD) taking on JJP's Digvijay Singh Chautala in Dabwali.
The BJP has campaigned on a platform of good governance, merit-based jobs, and welfare schemes for farmers, while the opposition Congress has attacked the incumbent government on issues like unemployment, farmer distress, and inflation. The results will serve as a crucial litmus test of the BJP’s governance model, particularly following its change in leadership earlier this year, when Saini replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister.
In Jammu and Kashmir, today’s counting marks the final step in a historic electoral process, as the union territory prepares to elect its first government since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. This election was contested over three phases, with a total voter turnout of 63.45 per cent, a slight dip from the 65.52 per cent recorded in the 2014 elections.
The Congress-NC alliance, according to exit polls, is expected to come out on top, with NC poised to win the lion’s share of seats. However, the BJP is also projected to improve on its previous tally of 25 seats, and the PDP, which won 28 seats in the 2014 elections, is predicted to fare much worse this time. If needed, NC leader Farooq Abdullah has already signalled a willingness to align with the PDP to form a government, though he has ruled himself out of the race for chief minister.
The political drama surrounding Jammu and Kashmir's elections is not limited to coalition possibilities. A recent move to allow the Lieutenant Governor to nominate members to five reserved seats in the assembly has sparked controversy, with opposition parties accusing the BJP of pre-result manipulation.
As counting proceeds in both Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, political leaders, parties, and citizens alike are glued to the results that will shape the future of these states. Will the BJP secure a third term in Haryana, or will Congress manage a comeback? And in Jammu and Kashmir, will the Congress-NC alliance take the reins, or will the BJP spring a surprise? Stay with us as we bring you all the updates, insights, and breaking news from both states on this counting day.
Key seats to watch in Jammu and Kashmir
Several high-profile contests are shaping up in the Jammu and Kashmir elections:
Ganderbal: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah faces Independent candidate Sarjan Ahmad Wagay in a closely watched contest.
Bijbehara: Iltija Mufti of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), daughter of former CM Mehbooba Mufti, is in the fray.
Sopore: Aijaz Ahmad Guroo, brother of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, is contesting as an Independent.
Channapora: Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari from the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) is vying for this seat.
Baramulla: Veteran politician Muzaffar Hussain Baig is running as an Independent.
Kupwara and Handwara: People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone is contesting both Kupwara and Handwara.
Nagrota: Devendra Singh Rana represents the BJP in this key constituency.
Central Shalteng: Tariq Hameed Karra from the Indian National Congress (INC) is a candidate for this seat.
J&K BJP chief performs 'havan' ahead of counting
J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, who is contesting from the Nowshera Assembly seat, performed 'havan' in Jammu ahead of the counting of votes.
Key seats to watch out for in Haryana
Several high-profile candidates are contesting key constituencies in the Haryana assembly election, making certain seats ones to watch closely:
Ladwa: Chief Minister Saini is seeking re-election in this seat.
Garhi Sampla-Kiloi: Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda is contesting from his traditional stronghold.
Ellenabad: INLD leader Abhay Chautala, a key opposition figure, is vying for this seat.
Uchana Kalan: JJP leader and former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala is contesting from this seat, defending his family's political legacy.
Ambala Cantt: BJP stalwart Anil Vij, a former minister in the state, is contesting this important urban constituency.
Narnaund: BJP's Capt Abhimanyu, a former finance minister, is a key contender in this rural seat.
Badli: BJP's O P Dhankar, another former minister, is a strong contender.
Kalayat: AAP’s Anurag Dhanda is looking to make inroads in this constituency.
Julana: Congress’ Vinesh Phogat, an acclaimed wrestler, is making her political debut in this seat.
Postal ballot counting in J&K to start at 7.30am
Counting for Jammu and Kashmir's assembly elections will begin at 7:30am on Tuesday, starting with postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8 am, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P.K. Pole said on Monday. "CCTVs have been installed in every counting hall for record-keeping," Pole told ANI.
Security beefed up in Haryana ahead of counting of votes
All preparations, including security, are in place for the vote counting, which begins at 8am. Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Pankaj Agarwal, announced that 93 counting centres have been set up across 90 constituencies in the state. Enhanced security measures include a three-tier system, with 30 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 12,000 police personnel on duty.
What could be expected from Jammu and Kashmir results
The NC-Congress alliance is expected to win 31-50 seats, while the BJP may secure 20-34 seats in the 90-member assembly. The People's Democratic Party (PDP) is projected to win 5-12 seats. These assembly elections are the first in J&K since the 2019 bifurcation into two union territories.
Number of seats Congress expected to win in Haryana
Multiple exit polls predict Congress winning between 44-64 seats in the 90-member assembly, with the BJP trailing at 15-32 seats. Congress is seeking a comeback under former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, while BJP, led by Nayab Singh Saini, faces a stiff challenge. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is expected to perform better than the JJP.
What do the exit polls suggest?
Exit polls for the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections predict a clear majority for Congress in Haryana and a strong performance for its alliance with the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
Stage set for counting of votes
The counting of votes for Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections will begin at 8am.