J&K assembly election results: Check full list of winners

ByHT News Desk
Oct 08, 2024 03:43 PM IST

The J&K assembly election results announced by the ECI showed the NC-Congress alliance is poised to form the government. Here's the full winners list

J&K election results full list of winners: After trends showed that the Congress-National Conference pre-poll alliance had crossed the majority mark in Jammu and Kashmir, jubilant Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) workers celebrated in Srinagar on Tuesday.

JKNC leader Omar Abdullah won the Budgam assembly seat by a margin of over 18,000 votes and is also leading in the Ganderbal seat. (Waseem Andrabi/HT photo)
According to the latest ECI figures, JKNC has secured 28 seats and is leading in 13, while Congress has won three seats and is leading in three more. The BJP has claimed 17 seats and is ahead in 12 constituencies. Mehbooba Mufti's Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) has won two seats and is leading in two others.

Omar Abdullah wins his two seats

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah won the Budgam assembly seat, defeating PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi by more than 18,000 votes. Currently, he is leading from Ganderbal by over 10,000 votes.

In 2014, Abdullah contested two seats – Sonwar in Srinagar and Beerwah in Budgam – and won Beerwah. However, in the 2024 Parliamentary elections, he lost the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat to independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid, who was at the time in Tihar Jail on terror-funding charges. Rashid is now out on bail.

Omar Abdullah said the alliance is in a strong position to win and urged the BJP to avoid any "dirty tricks." His father, NC president Farooq Abdullah, announced that Omar would be the next chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir as the NC-Congress alliance is poised to form the government. Farooq Abdullah also stated that the results prove the people of Jammu and Kashmir oppose the abrogation of Article 370.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti congratulated NC on their victory, saying the Centre should learn from the decisive verdict and allow the government to function smoothly. Her daughter, Iltija Mehbooba Mufti, is trailing in the Bijbehara constituency with 17,127 votes, 5,067 votes behind the leader. Despite her campaign efforts, Iltija struggled to gain momentum and ultimately accepted defeat, expressing gratitude for the support she received from the people.

Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference has taken the lead in Bijbehara with 22,194 votes, maintaining a comfortable margin of 5,067 votes.

Meanwhile, People's Conference president Sajad Lone, who is contesting from two seats, is leading by over 700 votes in Handwara but trailing in the Kupwara constituency, according to Election Commission data for Jammu and Kashmir.

Here is the full list of winners and leading candidates

CandidatePartyConstituencyStatus
Javaid Ahmad MirchalJKNKarnahWON
Saifullah MirJKNTrehgamWON
Mir Mohammad FayazJKPDPKupwaraWON
Irshad Rasool KarJKNSoporeWON
Javid Ahmad DarJKNRafiabadWON
Javid Hassan BaigJKNBaramullaWON
Pirzada Farooq Ahmed ShahJKNGulmargWON
Irfan Hafiz LoneINCWagoora - KreeriWON
Javaid RiyazJKNPattanWON
Hilal Akbar LoneJKNSonawariWON
Nizam Uddin BhatINCBandiporaWON
Nazir Ahmad KhanJKNGurez (ST)WON
Mian Mehar AliJKNKangan (ST)WON
Salman SagarJKNHazratbalWON
Ali Mohammad SagarJKNKhanyarWON
Shamim FirdousJKNHabbakadalWON
Sheikh Ahsan AhmedJKNLal ChowkWON
Mushtaq GurooJKNChannaporaWON
Tanvir SadiqJKNZadibalWON
Mubarik GulJKNEidgahWON
Tariq Hameed KarraINCCentral ShaltengWON
Omar AbdullahJKNBudgamWON
Shafi Ahmad WaniJKNBeerwahWON
Saif Ud Din BhatJKNKhansahibWON
Advocate Abdul Rahim RatherJKNChrar-i-ShariefWON
Ali Mohammad DarJKNChadooraWON
Hasnain MasoodiJKNPamporeWON
Rafiq Ahmad NaikJKPDPTralWON
Waheed Ur Rehman ParaJKPDPPulwamaWON
Ghulam Mohi Uddin MirJKNRajporaWON
Showkat Hussain GanieJKNZainaporaWON
Shabir Ahmad KullayINDShopianWON
Sakeena MasoodJKND.H. PoraWON
Gulam Ahmad MirINCDooruWON
Zafar Ali KhatanaJKNKokernag (ST)WON
Abdul Majeed BhatJKNAnantnag WestWON
Peerzada Mohammad SyedINCAnantnagWON
Bashir Ahmad Shah VeeriJKNSrigufwara - BijbeharaWON
Reyaz Ahmad KhanJKNShangus - Anantnag EastWON
Altaf Ahmad WaniJKNPahalgamWON
Payare Lal SharmaINDInderwalWON
Shagun PariharBJPKishtwarWON
Sunil Kumar SharmaBJPPadder - NagseniWON
Mehraj MalikAAAPDodaWON
Shakti Raj PariharBJPDoda WestWON
Arjun Singh RajuJKNRambanWON
Sajad ShaheenJKNBanihalWON
Baldev Raj SharmaBJPShri Mata Vaishno DeviWON
Pawan Kumar GuptaBJPUdhampur WestWON
Ranbir Singh PathaniaBJPUdhampur EastWON
Balwant Singh MankotiaBJPChenaniWON
Sunil BhardwajBJPRamnagar (SC)WON
Dr Rameshwar SinghINDBaniWON
Satish Kumar SharmaBJPBillawarWON
Darshan KumarBJPBasohliWON
Rajiv JasrotiaBJPJasrotaWON
Dr. Bharat BhushanBJPKathua (SC)WON
Vijay KumarBJPHiranagarWON
Dr. Devinder Kumar ManyalBJPRamgarh (SC)WON
Surjeet Singh SlathiaBJPSambaWON
Chander ParkashBJPVijaypurWON
Rajeev KumarBJPBishnah (SC)WON
Gharu RamBJPSuchetgarh (SC)WON
Dr. Narinder Singh RainaBJPR.S. Pura – Jammu SouthWON
Vikram RandhawaBJPBahuWON
Yudhvir SethiBJPJammu EastWON
Devender Singh RanaBJPNagrotaWON
Arvind GuptaBJPJammu WestWON
Sham Lal SharmaBJPJammu NorthWON
Surinder KumarBJPMarh (SC)WON
Surinder Kumar ChoudharyJKNNowsheraWON
Iftkar AhmedINCRajouri (ST)WON
Javid IqbalJKNBudhal (ST)WON
Choudhary Mohammed AkramINDSurankote (ST)WON
Javed Ahmed RanaJKNMendhar (ST)WON
Khursheed Ahmad ShiekhINDLangateLEAD
Kuldeep Raj DubeyBJPReasiLEAD
Mohan LalBJPAkhnoor (SC)LEAD
Muzaffar Iqbal KhanINDThannamandi (ST)LEAD
Sajad Gani LoneJKPCHandwaraLEAD
Satish SharmaINDChhambLEAD
Sajjad ShafiJKNUriLEAD
Omar AbdullahJKNGanderbalLEAD
Mohamad Yousuf TarigamiCPI(M)KulgamLEAD
Peerzada Feroze AhamadJKNDevsarLEAD
Ajaz Ahmed JanJKNPoonch HaveliLEAD
Qaysar Jamshaid LoneJKNLolabLEAD
Daleep SinghBJPBhadarwahLEAD
Khurshied AhmedJKNGulabgarh (ST)LEAD
Randhir SinghBJPKalakote - SunderbaniLEAD
