J&K assembly election results: Check full list of winners
The J&K assembly election results announced by the ECI showed the NC-Congress alliance is poised to form the government. Here's the full winners list
J&K election results full list of winners: After trends showed that the Congress-National Conference pre-poll alliance had crossed the majority mark in Jammu and Kashmir, jubilant Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) workers celebrated in Srinagar on Tuesday.
According to the latest ECI figures, JKNC has secured 28 seats and is leading in 13, while Congress has won three seats and is leading in three more. The BJP has claimed 17 seats and is ahead in 12 constituencies. Mehbooba Mufti's Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) has won two seats and is leading in two others.
Omar Abdullah wins his two seats
National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah won the Budgam assembly seat, defeating PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi by more than 18,000 votes. Currently, he is leading from Ganderbal by over 10,000 votes.
In 2014, Abdullah contested two seats – Sonwar in Srinagar and Beerwah in Budgam – and won Beerwah. However, in the 2024 Parliamentary elections, he lost the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat to independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid, who was at the time in Tihar Jail on terror-funding charges. Rashid is now out on bail.
Omar Abdullah said the alliance is in a strong position to win and urged the BJP to avoid any "dirty tricks." His father, NC president Farooq Abdullah, announced that Omar would be the next chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir as the NC-Congress alliance is poised to form the government. Farooq Abdullah also stated that the results prove the people of Jammu and Kashmir oppose the abrogation of Article 370.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti congratulated NC on their victory, saying the Centre should learn from the decisive verdict and allow the government to function smoothly. Her daughter, Iltija Mehbooba Mufti, is trailing in the Bijbehara constituency with 17,127 votes, 5,067 votes behind the leader. Despite her campaign efforts, Iltija struggled to gain momentum and ultimately accepted defeat, expressing gratitude for the support she received from the people.
Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference has taken the lead in Bijbehara with 22,194 votes, maintaining a comfortable margin of 5,067 votes.
Meanwhile, People's Conference president Sajad Lone, who is contesting from two seats, is leading by over 700 votes in Handwara but trailing in the Kupwara constituency, according to Election Commission data for Jammu and Kashmir.
Here is the full list of winners and leading candidates
|Candidate
|Party
|Constituency
|Status
|Javaid Ahmad Mirchal
|JKN
|Karnah
|WON
|Saifullah Mir
|JKN
|Trehgam
|WON
|Mir Mohammad Fayaz
|JKPDP
|Kupwara
|WON
|Irshad Rasool Kar
|JKN
|Sopore
|WON
|Javid Ahmad Dar
|JKN
|Rafiabad
|WON
|Javid Hassan Baig
|JKN
|Baramulla
|WON
|Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah
|JKN
|Gulmarg
|WON
|Irfan Hafiz Lone
|INC
|Wagoora - Kreeri
|WON
|Javaid Riyaz
|JKN
|Pattan
|WON
|Hilal Akbar Lone
|JKN
|Sonawari
|WON
|Nizam Uddin Bhat
|INC
|Bandipora
|WON
|Nazir Ahmad Khan
|JKN
|Gurez (ST)
|WON
|Mian Mehar Ali
|JKN
|Kangan (ST)
|WON
|Salman Sagar
|JKN
|Hazratbal
|WON
|Ali Mohammad Sagar
|JKN
|Khanyar
|WON
|Shamim Firdous
|JKN
|Habbakadal
|WON
|Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed
|JKN
|Lal Chowk
|WON
|Mushtaq Guroo
|JKN
|Channapora
|WON
|Tanvir Sadiq
|JKN
|Zadibal
|WON
|Mubarik Gul
|JKN
|Eidgah
|WON
|Tariq Hameed Karra
|INC
|Central Shalteng
|WON
|Omar Abdullah
|JKN
|Budgam
|WON
|Shafi Ahmad Wani
|JKN
|Beerwah
|WON
|Saif Ud Din Bhat
|JKN
|Khansahib
|WON
|Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather
|JKN
|Chrar-i-Sharief
|WON
|Ali Mohammad Dar
|JKN
|Chadoora
|WON
|Hasnain Masoodi
|JKN
|Pampore
|WON
|Rafiq Ahmad Naik
|JKPDP
|Tral
|WON
|Waheed Ur Rehman Para
|JKPDP
|Pulwama
|WON
|Ghulam Mohi Uddin Mir
|JKN
|Rajpora
|WON
|Showkat Hussain Ganie
|JKN
|Zainapora
|WON
|Shabir Ahmad Kullay
|IND
|Shopian
|WON
|Sakeena Masood
|JKN
|D.H. Pora
|WON
|Gulam Ahmad Mir
|INC
|Dooru
|WON
|Zafar Ali Khatana
|JKN
|Kokernag (ST)
|WON
|Abdul Majeed Bhat
|JKN
|Anantnag West
|WON
|Peerzada Mohammad Syed
|INC
|Anantnag
|WON
|Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri
|JKN
|Srigufwara - Bijbehara
|WON
|Reyaz Ahmad Khan
|JKN
|Shangus - Anantnag East
|WON
|Altaf Ahmad Wani
|JKN
|Pahalgam
|WON
|Payare Lal Sharma
|IND
|Inderwal
|WON
|Shagun Parihar
|BJP
|Kishtwar
|WON
|Sunil Kumar Sharma
|BJP
|Padder - Nagseni
|WON
|Mehraj Malik
|AAAP
|Doda
|WON
|Shakti Raj Parihar
|BJP
|Doda West
|WON
|Arjun Singh Raju
|JKN
|Ramban
|WON
|Sajad Shaheen
|JKN
|Banihal
|WON
|Baldev Raj Sharma
|BJP
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi
|WON
|Pawan Kumar Gupta
|BJP
|Udhampur West
|WON
|Ranbir Singh Pathania
|BJP
|Udhampur East
|WON
|Balwant Singh Mankotia
|BJP
|Chenani
|WON
|Sunil Bhardwaj
|BJP
|Ramnagar (SC)
|WON
|Dr Rameshwar Singh
|IND
|Bani
|WON
|Satish Kumar Sharma
|BJP
|Billawar
|WON
|Darshan Kumar
|BJP
|Basohli
|WON
|Rajiv Jasrotia
|BJP
|Jasrota
|WON
|Dr. Bharat Bhushan
|BJP
|Kathua (SC)
|WON
|Vijay Kumar
|BJP
|Hiranagar
|WON
|Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal
|BJP
|Ramgarh (SC)
|WON
|Surjeet Singh Slathia
|BJP
|Samba
|WON
|Chander Parkash
|BJP
|Vijaypur
|WON
|Rajeev Kumar
|BJP
|Bishnah (SC)
|WON
|Gharu Ram
|BJP
|Suchetgarh (SC)
|WON
|Dr. Narinder Singh Raina
|BJP
|R.S. Pura – Jammu South
|WON
|Vikram Randhawa
|BJP
|Bahu
|WON
|Yudhvir Sethi
|BJP
|Jammu East
|WON
|Devender Singh Rana
|BJP
|Nagrota
|WON
|Arvind Gupta
|BJP
|Jammu West
|WON
|Sham Lal Sharma
|BJP
|Jammu North
|WON
|Surinder Kumar
|BJP
|Marh (SC)
|WON
|Surinder Kumar Choudhary
|JKN
|Nowshera
|WON
|Iftkar Ahmed
|INC
|Rajouri (ST)
|WON
|Javid Iqbal
|JKN
|Budhal (ST)
|WON
|Choudhary Mohammed Akram
|IND
|Surankote (ST)
|WON
|Javed Ahmed Rana
|JKN
|Mendhar (ST)
|WON
|Khursheed Ahmad Shiekh
|IND
|Langate
|LEAD
|Kuldeep Raj Dubey
|BJP
|Reasi
|LEAD
|Mohan Lal
|BJP
|Akhnoor (SC)
|LEAD
|Muzaffar Iqbal Khan
|IND
|Thannamandi (ST)
|LEAD
|Sajad Gani Lone
|JKPC
|Handwara
|LEAD
|Satish Sharma
|IND
|Chhamb
|LEAD
|Sajjad Shafi
|JKN
|Uri
|LEAD
|Omar Abdullah
|JKN
|Ganderbal
|LEAD
|Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami
|CPI(M)
|Kulgam
|LEAD
|Peerzada Feroze Ahamad
|JKN
|Devsar
|LEAD
|Ajaz Ahmed Jan
|JKN
|Poonch Haveli
|LEAD
|Qaysar Jamshaid Lone
|JKN
|Lolab
|LEAD
|Daleep Singh
|BJP
|Bhadarwah
|LEAD
|Khurshied Ahmed
|JKN
|Gulabgarh (ST)
|LEAD
|Randhir Singh
|BJP
|Kalakote - Sunderbani
|LEAD
