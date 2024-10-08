AAP opens account in Jammu and Kashmir election as Mehraj Malik wins Doda assembly seat

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made a major stride in Jammu and Kashmir by winning the Doda assembly constituency, with AAP candidate Mehraj Malik defeating BJP’s Gajay Singh Rana. AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses an election rally in support of party candidate Mehraj Malik in Doda.(PTI)

Known for being an outspoken leader, Malik campaigned vigorously, taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and National Conference.

As an elected District Development Councilor (DDC), he became popular for his strong criticism of the administration under the Lieutenant Governor.

At 36, Malik sought votes on the promise of providing basic amenities to the people of his mountainous constituency. His campaign gained further traction after AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh held a rally in Doda, adding momentum to Malik’s successful canvassing efforts in the region.

Amidst multi-tier security at all district headquarters, officials began counting at 8 am.

Jammu and Kashmir's first assembly elections since 2014 unfolded in three phases. The initial phase held on September 18 saw voting for 24 seats, followed by the second phase on September 25, covering 26 seats.

The third and final phase, with polling for the remaining 40 seats took place on October 1.

Polling in the region remained peaceful with no untoward incidents reported, unlike in past elections where violence was witnessed. The Union Territory saw a voter turnout of 63.45 percent, slightly lower than the 65.52 percent recorded in the 2014 assembly elections.

Exit polls have predicted that the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance would have an advantage over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the region.

CVoter projected the BJP was expected to get 27-32 seats out of 43 in the Jammu region while NC-Congress 11-15, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 0-2, others 0-1.

In Kashmir, the NC-Congress was expected to get 29-33 seats out of 47, BJP 0-1, PDP 6-10, and others 6-10. The NC-Congress was overall projected to get 40-48 out of 90 seats, BJP 27-32, PDP 6-12, and others 6-11. A party or an alliance needs 46 seats to form the government.