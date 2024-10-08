Jammu and Kashmir election results: BJP's Shagun Parihar trails from Kishtwar constituency

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shagun Parihar was trailing from Kishtwar constituency in the assembly election, results of which were being announced on Tuesday, October 8.



As votes were being counted, the 29-year-old leader was facing a tough competition from National Conference candidate and former minister Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo. Shagun Parihar, BJP candidate from Kishtwar for J&K Assembly elections.(PTI)

Who is Shagun Parihar?

In the run-up to her electoral debut, Shagun campaigned for votes by framing the battle as one between those who have allegedly looted shops and unleashed atrocities and those dedicated to “bringing peace, security, and prosperity” to the people.

A research scholar with an MTech degree in electrical power systems, she is currently pursuing a PhD and preparing for the J&K Public Service Commission examination.

Sources close to Parihar reveal that she had not considered entering the Assembly polls until August 26, when the BJP named her as its candidate for Kishtwar, Indian Express reported.

In 2018, Parihar’s father, Ajit Parihar, and his brother, Anil, then the BJP state secretary, were murdered by terrorists near their home, just before the panchayat polls.

The incident heightened tensions in Kishtwar town, leading authorities to impose a curfew. As news of the killings spread, large crowds gathered at the local hospital, clashing with police attempting to disperse them.

By fielding Shagun Parihar, the BJP aimed to appeal to both the majority Muslim and minority Hindu communities in a district that experienced terrorism from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s.

Regarded as a moderate voice in the BJP, her uncle Anil had managed to gain some support from the Muslim community. He remained engaged in Kishtwar politics throughout the height of militancy, especially during the BJP’s Doda Bachao Andolan in the 1990s, which led to the arrests of senior party leaders from the Centre in Jammu.

Kishtwar has historically been a stronghold for the National Conference, but the political landscape shifted in 2014 when the BJP secured the seat for the first time, with its candidate Sunil Sharma emerging victorious.

