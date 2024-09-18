BJP’s Kishtwar candidate accuses PDP pick of heckling at polling booth

Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Kishtwar assembly constituency, Shagun Parihar, was on Wednesday allegedly heckled at Bagwan Mohalla polling station during the first phase of voting. Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Kishtwar assembly constituency, Shagun Parihar, was on Wednesday allegedly heckled at Bagwan Mohalla polling station during the first phase of voting. (HT File)

Parihar, kin of Parihar brothers, alleged that she had come across a large number of women voters wearing burkha without valid elector cards and no photographs on them. “I asked the presiding officer to take cognizance. However, PDP candidate Firdous Tak took exception and started accusing me of playing the victim card,” she told media persons.

“Everything was peaceful but there was a huge rush and I saw the majority of the voters in burkha. A lady informed me that the polling station had been witnessing rush hour since this morning. I found that the voters had no identity proof. The BLO there was also trying to create ruckus. The PDP candidate objected to my presence and also tried to push me but the police intervened,” Parihar, who father Ajit Parihar and uncle Anil Parihar, both BJP leaders, had been shot dead by terrorists in November 2018, added,

Polling halted briefly

Following commotion, the voting had to be halted around 1 pm.

Police and paramilitary forces intervened and tried to defuse the situation. They also dispersed the crowd.

Tak, in a statement, said he was physically assaulted by a senior police officer and a PSO loaded his gun and aimed it at him in what he described as “a series of shocking incidents”.

“Tensions escalated when Shagun Parihar, the BJP candidate, arrived at Bhagwan Mohalla polling station and began criminally intimidating female voters. She was reportedly seen stopping voters in queues under the guise of identity checks and even pushing some. When asked about her behaviour, she allegedly played the victim by instigating her supporters to disrupt the peaceful situation, leading to further chaos,” he said.

Tak claimed a formal complaint has been lodged against Parihar, accusing her of violating election norms, criminally intimidating voters, and attempting to manipulate the situation for political advantage.

He has forwarded video footage of the incident to substantiate his claims and has filed formal complaints with the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kishtwar, the chief election commission and the returning officer.

Tak’s complaint calls for immediate departmental action against the PSO for dereliction of duty, criminal intimidation, and attempted murder.

He has also filed a separate complaint against superintendent of police (SP)-rank officer Iftikar Ahmed for allegedly assaulting the PDP candidate.

Tak claimed he was slapped, punched and kicked by SP Iftikar Ahmed. He further alleged that instead of handling the miscreants, the police officer threatened the candidate with dire consequences, including threats to life.

Later, speaking to the media, Tak expressed deep concern over these events, stating, “The use of such force and intimidation against a contesting candidate undermines the democratic process. I have filed complaints with the SSP Kishtwar, and I am confident that justice will be served. I have also shared video evidence to support my claims,” he added.

Besides Parihar and Tak, National Conference’s Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo is also in fray from the seat.