'They haven't extended support': Omar Abdullah's clarification on Mehbooba Mufti speculation | Jammu and Kashmir polls

Jammu and Kashmir election results: Ending speculation of a post-poll alliance, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Monday that the PDP hadn't offered his party support yet. His remark came hours after his father, Farooq Abdullah, said he would accept support from Mehbooba Mufti's party even if the National Conference could form a government independently. Jammu and Kashmir election results: Omar Abdullah during election campaign (ANI)

"They haven't extended support, they haven't offered support and we don't know what the voters have decided yet, so I really wish we could put a lid on all this premature speculation for the next 24 hours," Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.

Farooq Abdullah said the union territory faced several challenges and the parties should unite.

"Even if we don't need it, we will take the support (from PDP) because if we have to go ahead, we have to do it together. We all have to make an effort to save this state. This state is in a lot of difficulties," he told ANI.

Farooq Abdullah also slammed the central government's move to give more powers to the Lieutenant Governor for nominating members to the five reserved seats in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

He said if the National Conference wins the elections, he would not be the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Statehood should be restored, full statehood, where the government has the power to do things. I will not be the CM. Let this one thing be clear. I have done my chief minister's job. My problem will be how we make a strong government and how we fulfil the agenda that we have put before the people," he added.

He said the Congress will not have any objections to accepting support from Mufti's party.

"How does it matter? If we all work for the same thing, for improvement in the conditions of the people of the state, removing unemployment, removing all the distress that has occurred in the last 10 years. The first thing we should do is restore the freedom of the press. We should have the right to say what is true and what is not true. We can be rivals in elections but I have no objections and I am sure Congress will have no objections," he added.

He said he wouldn't beg for support from the independents.

"I will not go to beg before them. If they feel they can strengthen the state, most welcome. It should be their initiative. They should want to do good for the people," he added.

Most exit polls have predicted that the National Conference will cross the half-way mark in the assembly.

With inputs from PTI, ANI