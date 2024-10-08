Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for the 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir will commence at 8 am, marking the final stage of an electoral process that will provide an elected government after a gap of six years, following the collapse of the PDP-BJP regime on June 20, 2018, and the subsequent abrogation of Article 370....Read More
The first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014 were held in three phases. The initial phase held on September 18 saw voting for 24 seats, followed by the second phase on September 25, covering 26 seats. The third phase, for the remaining 40 seats, occurred on October 1.
The main contenders in the highly anticipated election are the Congress-National Conference alliance, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This election also comes five years after Jammu and Kashmir was split into two union territories—Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Commenting on the potential of a post-election alliance, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said on Monday that his party is open to collaborating with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP if necessary to form the government in the region.
Abdullah also criticised the move to grant the Lieutenant Governor the authority to nominate members to the five reserved seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, stating that his party would challenge the decision in the Supreme Court if the BJP-led central government proceeds with it. Adding the five nominated members would take the strength of the Assembly to 95, making the majority mark 48.
Election Commission officials have implemented a three-tier security arrangement at all counting centres to ensure smooth proceedings in the volatile border union territory, which has long been a hotspot for tensions and has experienced frequent instances of terrorism, insurgency, and cross-border infiltration.
Heavy security arrangements have been put in place at all 20 counting centres and district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir for Tuesday’s vote count.
-Exit polls released on Saturday place the NC-Congress alliance in the lead, with the regional party expected to secure most seats.
-The BJP is predicted to slightly improve its performance from the 2014 assembly elections, where it won 25 seats, while the PDP, which won 28 seats a decade ago, is expected to secure fewer than 10 seats this time.
-According to the exit polls, newly emerging parties, such as the People's Conference, Apni Party, Democratic Azad Party led by Ghulam Nabi Azad, and the Awami Ittehad Party of Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid, are unlikely to make significant gains. Along with independents, these parties are projected to win a combined total of around 10 seats.
-Among the key contests is Gandebral, where Omar Abdullah of the National Conference is running against Independent candidate Sarjan Ahmad Wagay. In Bijbehara, Iltija Mufti of the PDP has been fielded.
-Sopore features Aijaz Ahmad Guroo, brother of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, who is contesting as an Independent. In Channapora, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari from the JKAP is in the race. Baramulla sees Muzaffar Hussain Baig contesting as an Independent.
-Kupwara has Sajad Lone from the People's Conference, while Handwara also has Sajad Lone from the People's Conference, along with Chaudhary Mohammad Ramzan.
J&K BJP president and candidate from Nowshera Assembly, Ravinder Raina tells ANI: "We are confident that BJP and its supporting parties will win the elections with full majority...We will win 30-35 seats..."
J&K BJP President and candidate from Nowshera Assembly, Ravinder Raina, performed a Hawan ahead of the counting of votes for the J&K Assembly elections.
Security has been heightened at counting centres across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the counting of votes, reports ANI.
Ahead of the counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP leader Sajid Yousuf Shah says that the BJP has high expectations from people in the valley.
"We have high expectations from the people of Jammu and especially, Kashmir, so that BJP opens its tally in the Union Territory. Even after Farooq Abdullah created the Gupkar alliance, we see that all statements made by Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter were against NC. They need to clarify if they are together just for the sake of forming the government," Shah tells ANI.
The lieutenant governor's power to nominate five members to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly over and above the 90 elected members has caused an upheaval in the union territory. This will increase the assembly's strength to 95 and the effective majority mark to 48.
Recent exit polls have given the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance an edge in the 90-member assembly but did not predict a clear majority for them. In the case of a hung assembly, the role of these nominated members, who will have voting rights, will be significant in government formation. However, if the NC-Congress combine gets past the majority mark, the numbers will turn redundant. Know more here.
Vikram Randhawa, BJP candidate from the Bahu Assembly constituency, visited the Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali Mandir in Jammu ahead of the counting of votes for the J&K Assembly elections, reports ANI.
