'Respect mandate, no jugaad': Omar Abdullah message to BJP on J&K poll result

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today urged all parties contesting the assembly elections should respect people's mandate and not "pull off any tricks". Abdullah's party Jammu and Kashmir National Congress is currently ahead on 46 seats, one more than the halfway mark needed to form the government in the state. (Live updates) Omar Abdullah is contesting from two seats - Ganderbal and Budgam(ANI)

The NC leader, speaking to reporters minutes after counting began, stressed that the outcome of the election would only be evident by afternoon and must be respected by all parties.

"We have the hope that we will win. The decision has been made by the voters of Jammu and Kashmir, and we will get to know it by today afternoon," Abdullah said in Srinagar.

"There should be transparency. If people’s mandate is against BJP, they shouldn’t pull off any tricks. BJP should not indulge in any 'jugaad' (machinations) or something else," he added.

Omar Abdullah in J&K assembly polls

Omar Abdullah is contesting from two constituencies - Ganderbal and Budgam - and is leading on both seats, show early trends.

Ganderbal has long been a National Conference stronghold, electing three generations of the Abdullah family. NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah won the seat in 1977, followed by his son Farooq Abdullah in 1983, 1987, and 1996. Omar Abdullah was elected from the constituency in 2008. He began his political career in 1998, representing the Srinagar constituency in Lok Sabha and winning re-election in 1999 and 2004.

The leader also expressed hope his party's alliance with the Congress will with the polls.

"We have hopes of a win, but the rest is in the hands of God. We will come to know around the noon what the people of J-K have decided," he said.

When asked about the provision about the nomination of five MLAs by the LG, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K said the administration should await the advice of the elected government.