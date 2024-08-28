BJP’s Shagun Parihar, ex-minister Sunil Sharma, Keen file their nomination papers

Shagun Parihar, 29, daughter of Ajit Parihar and niece of Anil Parihar, who were killed by terrorists on November 1, 2018, on Tuesday filed her nomination as the BJP candidate from Kishtwar assembly constituency for the upcoming assembly polls. BJP candidate from Kishtwar Shagun Parihar accompanied by party state president Ravinder Raina files her nomination papers for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections in Kishtwar on Tuesday. (ANI)

Party candidates Sunil Sharma and Tariq Keen also filed their nomination papers from Paddar Nagseni and Inderwal seats respectively.

Soon after filing her nomination papers, Paihar avowed to work for the development of all the communities.

Paihar is among the 15 candidates announced by the BJP for the assembly elections, with eight seats in south Kashmir set for polling in the first phase on September 18.

“With the support of all communities, I am confident of my win. I am also certain that the brothers, sisters, and elders of Kishtwar will support and ensure my victory with a large number of votes,” she said.

“My priorities will be peace and security, employment generation, women’s empowerment, trade and tourism,” she said.

Parihar, who is pursuing a doctorate in electronics, expressed gratitude to the BJP high command for honouring the families of martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation and the party.

BJP’s J&K secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar were shot dead by terrorists in Kishtwar on November 1, 2018 when they were returning from their shop on the fateful night.

Shagun Parihar was accompanied by J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina and party general secretary Ashok Kaul.

Former minister Sunil Sharma and Tariq Keen, also filed their nomination papers in Paddar Nagseni and Inderwal, respectively.

“They will win the elections with a thumping margin,” Raina said.

Sunil Sharma, who had contested and won the polls from Kishtwar assembly in the 2014 elections, has been this time nominated from the Paddar Nagseni constituency. Keen was repeated by the BJP from the Inderwal constituency.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate from Banihal and former JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Banihal also filed his nomination from Banihal constituency in Ramban district.

“Banihal witnessed all round development in town or in rural areas. Due to my concerted efforts, people go schools, hospitals, electrification of rural areas, three receiving stations, three tehsils, seven niabats, four blocks and two sub divisions here,” he said after filing his nomination papers.