Nayab Singh Saini Ladwa Election Result LIVE: CM confident of third term

Nayab Singh Saini Ladwa Election Result: CM confident of third term
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is contesting from the Ladwa constituency, vying for another term in office. In a statement on Saturday, Saini exuded confidence in his return and dismissed the chances of a Congress win, "Congress does the politics of 'jhooth and loot' and the people of Haryana have understood this. They have made up their minds to bring back the BJP in Haryana for a third time."
He also asserted that the BJP would form a government in Haryana without any alliance.
Saini took over the post of chief minister from Manohar Lal Khattar in March after winning the Karnal assembly seat. Before that he had successfully contested the Narayangarh Assembly seat in 2014 and the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat in 2019.
The Ladwa assembly constituency falls under the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, where the BJP performed well during the recent Lok Sabha elections.
Nayab Singh Saini's primary challenger in the Ladwa constituency is Congress's Mewa Singh Singroha, elected as the Ladwa MLA in 2019.
During his short tenure as chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini has focused on various developmental programmes such as a hike in expenditure limits for gram panchayats, reduction of electricity tariffs and two affordable housing schemes for the urban and rural poor.
Saini took a jibe at the Congress party saying, “We worked to normalise the lives of people, as during the Congress regime, people have to wait in lines, wait for 4 days to get a gas cylinder. We have worked for each community without any discrimination.”
According to the 2011 Census, SCs comprise 22.6% of Ladwa’s population and the Saini community is considered to have sizeable influence in the constituency.
Haryana CM joins in 'Hare Krishna' bhajans as counting begins | Watch
Haryana chief minister and BJP candidate from the Ladwa constituency, Nayab Singh Saini participated in bhajan recitals at Shri Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Temple, as counting began for the state's assembly elections.
Counting of votes for Haryana assembly elections begins
The counting of votes for the Haryana assembly elections has officially begun.
The Ladwa seat is a significant contest between the sitting chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Congress' Mewa Singh Singroha. The Haryana chief minister, Saini, has been completely confident of a BJP win in the state.
Haryana CM says Congress is 'using' Vinesh Phogat
Haryana CM and BJP candidate from the Ladwa constituency Nayab Singh Saini told the media that Vinesh Phogat was being used by the Congress in the Haryana elections.
“Doing such politics is in the Congress' DNA, ” he said, when asked about Vinesh Phogat's platform for women's rights this election.
Haryana CM handed 'dead snake' said JJP's Digvijay Chautala
Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Digvijay Chautala said that Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini was given a "dead snake" by the BJP, after they had damaged their reputation in the state.
“The situation is clear that BJP is going out of Haryana,” he said.
Saini took over from CM Manohar Lal Khattar after winning the Karnal seat in March. Since then he has attempted to introduce several developmental initiatives towards the end of his term.
Haryana CM rubbishes exit poll predictions, says results will be different
VIDEO | Haryana Election 2024: Ahead of the much anticipated counting of votes in the Haryana assembly elections, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has re-affirmed his faith in the BJP forming government for the third time.
“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to form government with a huge mandate. We along with PM Modi have served Haryana honestly in the last 10 years,” he said.
He also dismissed claims by exit polls of a Congress win, pointing to their previous inaccuracies.
"Exits polls do come, there were exit polls during Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand elections as well. We are not raising questions over exit polls, but results have been different and in Haryana too it will be like that. BJP will form the government," he said.
'Congress works for power, BJP works for service' says CM Saini
Haryana chief minister and the BJP candidate for the Ladwa constituency has maintained hope in a BJP victory against exit poll predictions of a Congress sweep.
In a statement to reporters, ahead of vote counting, he said, “Our government will continue to serve the people of Haryana. Congress works for power, BJP works for service.”
'BJP ready to serve state for third time…' says Nayab Singh Saini
Ahead of the counting of votes for the Haryana assembly elections, BJP candidate from the Ladwa constituency and sitting CM, Nayab Singh Saini addressed reporters and expressed confidence in the BJP third time forming government in the state.
"We are confident that the service we have done to Haryana over the past 10 years, on basis of that I can say that we are forming the government for a third time. The BJP is ready to serve the state for a third time..." said CM Saini.
Haryana CM accuses Congress of 'jhooth and loot'
BJP bets on Saini community in fight for Ladwa
The Ladwa constituency consists of a sizeable population of the OBC Saini community - around 7.5 per cent, a factor that might work in favour of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini against his opponent, Congress' Mewa Singh Singroha.
The rural constituency may also favour Saini due to his recently launched electricity tariff cuts and hike in expenditure limits for gram panchayats.
Haryana CM arrives at Saini Samaj Dharamshala | Watch
Ahead of vote counting for the Haryana assembly elections, current chief minister of Haryana, who is contesting from the Ladwa constituency has reached Saini Samaj Dharamshala in Kurukshetra to await results.
Counting begins at 8 am
Counting of votes for the Ladwa constituency in Haryana begins at 8 am.
The seat is expected to witness a tense battle between Congress' Mewa Singh Singroha and sitting CM Nayab Singh Saini.
While exit polls have predicted a Congress sweep, Nayab Singh Saini has exuded confidence in a third BJP government in Haryana.