Nayab Singh Saini Ladwa Election Result LIVE: CM confident of third term

Nayab Singh Saini ladwa Election Result LIVE: The incumbent Haryana chief minister with BJP workers at a polling station on the day of voting for Haryana Assembly elections

Nayab Singh Saini Ladwa Election Result LIVE: Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is contesting from the Ladwa constituency, vying for another term in office. In a statement on Saturday, Saini exuded confidence in his return and dismissed the chances of a Congress win, “Congress does the politics of 'jhooth and loot' and the people of Haryana have understood this. They have made up their minds to bring back the BJP in Haryana for a third time.”...Read More

He also asserted that the BJP would form a government in Haryana without any alliance.

Saini took over the post of chief minister from Manohar Lal Khattar in March after winning the Karnal assembly seat. Before that he had successfully contested the Narayangarh Assembly seat in 2014 and the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

The Ladwa assembly constituency falls under the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, where the BJP performed well during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Nayab Singh Saini's primary challenger in the Ladwa constituency is Congress's Mewa Singh Singroha, elected as the Ladwa MLA in 2019.

During his short tenure as chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini has focused on various developmental programmes such as a hike in expenditure limits for gram panchayats, reduction of electricity tariffs and two affordable housing schemes for the urban and rural poor.

Saini took a jibe at the Congress party saying, “We worked to normalise the lives of people, as during the Congress regime, people have to wait in lines, wait for 4 days to get a gas cylinder. We have worked for each community without any discrimination.”

According to the 2011 Census, SCs comprise 22.6% of Ladwa’s population and the Saini community is considered to have sizeable influence in the constituency.