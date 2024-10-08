Haryana election results 2024 seat wise: Full list of winners

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form the government in Haryana for the third time as the trends show the party candidates leading in the majority of seats in the state. Haryana Election Result Live: Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini from the BJP and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from the Congress. Both leaders are leading from their respective constituencies.(PTI)

The BJP's intensive poll campaign, spearheaded by PM Narendra Modi, managed to consolidate most non-Jaat, non-Muslims, and Other Backward Class vote share in the northern state.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who contested the election from the Ladwa constituency claimed his seat, while other key candidates including Mukesh Sharma and Moolchand Sharma are leading from their respective constituencies.

BJP's miraculous recovery after early trends

Defying the various exit poll predictions, the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a stunning comeback after the early trends showed the saffron party trailing by a heavy margin. At the time of writing this report, the BJP was leading in 50 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly as compared to 35 seats for the Congress.

Haryana polls: Chautala magic fades

Once a kingmaker, the founder of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Dushyant Singh Chautala, the great-grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, suffered a setback as he continued to trail from his Uchan Kalan seat. Most leaders of his party are also failing to take a lead as per 3 pm trends.

The JJP fought the assembly election this year in alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (ASP-Kanshi Ram). JJP contested 70 seats, while the Azad Samaj Party kept 20 seats for itself.

Bhupinder Hooda, Vinesh Phogat shine in the poll results

Bhupinder Hooda, the former Congress chief minister and a prominent political leader in Haryana, won from his stronghold Garhi Sampla-Kiloi by a huge margin of 71465 votes.

Vinesh Phogat, who recently joined politics to contest her maiden election from Haryana's Julana seat, also won.

IND Savitri Jindal wins, Devender Kadyan leads

Former BJP leaders Savitri Jindal and Devender Kadyan, who quit the party weeks before the assembly elections in Haryana to contest as Independents managed to make a mark on voters.

While Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman, who contested from Hisar constituency bagged the seat. Devender Kadyan, fighting from the Ganaur seat, has also won.

Here is the full seat-wise list of winning candidates in Haryana