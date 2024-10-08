Menu Explore
Haryana election results 2024 seat wise: Full list of winners

ByHT News Desk
Oct 08, 2024 04:11 PM IST

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who contested the election from the Ladwa constituency, has won.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form the government in Haryana for the third time as the trends show the party candidates leading in the majority of seats in the state. 

Haryana Election Result Live: Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini from the BJP and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from the Congress. Both leaders are leading from their respective constituencies.(PTI)
Haryana Election Result Live: Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini from the BJP and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from the Congress. Both leaders are leading from their respective constituencies.(PTI)

The BJP's intensive poll campaign, spearheaded by PM Narendra Modi, managed to consolidate most non-Jaat, non-Muslims, and Other Backward Class vote share in the northern state.

Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: CM Nayab Singh Saini wins Ladwa for BJP

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who contested the election from the Ladwa constituency claimed his seat, while other key candidates including Mukesh Sharma and Moolchand Sharma are leading from their respective constituencies.

BJP's miraculous recovery after early trends

Defying the various exit poll predictions, the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a stunning comeback after the early trends showed the saffron party trailing by a heavy margin. At the time of writing this report, the BJP was leading in 50 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly as compared to 35 seats for the Congress.

Haryana polls: Chautala magic fades

Once a kingmaker, the founder of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Dushyant Singh Chautala, the great-grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, suffered a setback as he continued to trail from his Uchan Kalan seat. Most leaders of his party are also failing to take a lead as per 3 pm trends.

The JJP fought the assembly election this year in alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (ASP-Kanshi Ram). JJP contested 70 seats, while the Azad Samaj Party kept 20 seats for itself.

Bhupinder Hooda, Vinesh Phogat shine in the poll results

Bhupinder Hooda, the former Congress chief minister and a prominent political leader in Haryana, won from his stronghold Garhi Sampla-Kiloi by a huge margin of 71465 votes.

Vinesh Phogat, who recently joined politics to contest her maiden election from Haryana's Julana seat, also won.

IND Savitri Jindal wins, Devender Kadyan leads

Former BJP leaders Savitri Jindal and Devender Kadyan, who quit the party weeks before the assembly elections in Haryana to contest as Independents managed to make a mark on voters.

While Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman, who contested from Hisar constituency bagged the seat. Devender Kadyan, fighting from the Ganaur seat, has also won.

Here is the full seat-wise list of winning candidates in Haryana

CandidatePartyConstituencyStatus
Shakti Rani SharmaBJPKalkaWON
Shalley ChaudharyINCNaraingarhWON
Shyam Singh RanaBJPRadaurWON
Nayab SinghBJPLadwaWON
Ram KaranINCShahbad (SC)WON
Ashok Kumar AroraINCThanesarWON
Mandeep ChathaINCPehowaWON
Aditya SurjewalaINCKaithalWON
Satpal JambaBJPPundriWON
Harvinder KalyanBJPGharaundaWON
Krishan Lal PanwarBJPIsrana (SC)WON
Manmohan BhadanaBJPSamalkhaWON
Devender KadyanINDGanaurWON
Krishna GahlawatBJPRaiWON
Pawan KharkhodaBJPKharkhauda (SC)WON
Nikhil MadaanBJPSonipatWON
VineshINCJulanaWON
Ram Kumar GautamBJPSafidonWON
Dr. Krishan Lal MiddhaBJPJindWON
Krishan KumarBJPNarwana (SC)WON
Paramvir SinghINCTohanaWON
Jarnail SinghINCRatia (SC)WON
Shishpal KeharwalaINCKalanwali (SC)WON
Gokul SetiaINCSirsaWON
Vinod BhayanaBJPHansiWON
Ranbir GangwaBJPBarwalaWON
Savitri JindalINDHisarWON
Ghanshyam SarafBJPBhiwaniWON
Bhupinder Singh HoodaINCGarhi Sampla-KiloiWON
Rao Narbir SinghBJPBadshahpurWON
Aftab AhmedINCNuhWON
Mamman KhanINCFerozepur JhirkaWON
Mohammad IlyasINCPunahanaWON
Mohd IsrailINCHathinWON
Gaurav GautamBJPPalwalWON
Vipul GoelBJPFaridabadWON
Rajesh NagarBJPTigaonWON
Anil VijBJPAmbala Cantt.LEAD
Nirmal Singh MohraINCAmbala CityLEAD
Bharat Singh BeniwalINCEllenabadLEAD
Umed SinghBJPBadhraLEAD
Sunil Satpal SangwanBJPDadriLEAD
Kuldeep VatsINCBadliLEAD
Devender HansINCGuhla (SC)LEAD
Parmod Kumar VijBJPPanipat CityLEAD
Arjun ChautalaINLDRaniaLEAD
Mool Chand SharmaBJPBallabgarhLEAD
Induraj Singh NarwalINCBarodaLEAD
Attar LalBSPAteliLEAD
Kanwar SinghBJPMahendragarhLEAD
Tejpal TanwarBJPSohnaLEAD
Dhanesh AdlakhaBJPBadkhalLEAD
Bimla ChaudharyBJPPataudi (SC)LEAD
Raghubir TewatiaINCPrithlaLEAD
Satish Kumar PhagnaBJPFaridabad NITLEAD
Vikas SaharanINCKalayatLEAD
Arvind Kumar SharmaBJPGohanaLEAD
Brijendra SinghINCUchana KalanLEAD
Amit SihagINCDabwaliLEAD
Geeta BhukkalINCJhajjar (SC)LEAD
Ram Kumar KashyapBJPIndriLEAD
Jagmohan AnandBJPKarnalLEAD
Yoginder Singh RanaBJPAssandhLEAD
Bhagwan DassBJPNilokheri (SC)LEAD
Dr. Abhe Singh YadavBJPNangal ChaudhryLEAD
Mukesh SharmaBJPGurgaonLEAD
Rajesh JoonINDBahadurgarhLEAD
Om Prakash YadavBJPNarnaulLEAD
Dr. Raghuvir Singh KadianINCBeriLEAD
Dr. Krishan KumarBJPBawal (SC)LEAD
Anil YadavBJPKosliLEAD
Laxman Singh YadavBJPRewariLEAD
Balwant SinghBJPSadhaura (SC)LEAD
Ghanshyam DassBJPYamunanagarLEAD
Chander MohanINCPanchkulaLEAD
Jai Parkash DalalBJPLoharuLEAD
Shruti ChoudhryBJPToshamLEAD
Akram KhanINCJagadhriLEAD
Balwan Singh DoulatpuriaINCFatehabadLEAD
Jassi PetwarINCNarnaundLEAD
Kapoor SinghBJPBawani Khera (SC)LEAD
Balram DangiINCMehamLEAD
Naresh SelwalINCUklana (SC)LEAD
Randhir PaniharBJPNalwaLEAD
Shakuntla KhatakINCKalanaur (SC)LEAD
Manish Kumar GroverBJPRohtakLEAD
Udai BhanINCHodal (SC)LEAD
PoojaINCMulana (SC)LEAD
Bhavya BishnoiBJPAdampurLEAD
Mahipal DhandaBJPPanipat RuralLEAD
© 2024 HindustanTimes
