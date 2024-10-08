'Will leave no stone unturned': PM Narendra Modi after BJP's big win in Haryana assembly election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the people of Haryana for giving a clear majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party once again in the assembly elections 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (AFP)

“I salute the people of Haryana for giving a clear majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party once again. This is the victory of the politics of development and good governance. I assure the people here that we will leave no stone unturned to fulfill their aspirations,” PM Narendra Modi posted in Hindi on X.

Modi also congratulated all BJP workers “who have worked tirelessly and with full dedication for this great victory”.

“You have not only served the people of the state to the fullest, but have also taken our agenda of development to them. This is the result of which BJP has got this historic victory in Haryana,” Modi added.

A stunning victory in Haryana coupled with its best-ever show in Jammu and Kashmir is bound to blunt detractors' claim that the BJP's grip was loosening over its supporters and brings into sharp focus its organisational efficiency and its leadership's keen ability to redraw strategy in line with the changing ground dynamics.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.