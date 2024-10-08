Haryana key constituencies live results: Julana seat in focus; multi-cornered battle in Sohna

Haryana key constituencies live results: The stage is all set for the counting of votes for the 90-seat Haryana assembly elections, with the political landscape still remaining unclear in the state - where BJP has had a stronghold since 2014. While the exit polls predicted that the Congress is set to oust the saffron party and for the government in the state for the first time in a decade, the BJP is optimistic about securing a third consecutive term. However, the BJP, already battling anti-incumbency, went into the election facing anger from the state's farmers, its wrestlers and their families, and youth (Agniveer scheme, unemployment)....Read More

While the ruling BJP and Congress are the key parties in the fray, the AAP, JJP, and INLD are also seeking stakes in the election. At least five to ten key constituencies are witnessing a high-stakes battle in the state and would play a big role in shaping the northern state's future—Sohna, Julana, Ladwa, Rania, Uchana, Ellenabad, and Rewari, among others.

In Julana, a political showdown is taking place between two women wrestlers, and a professional pilot. Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat is contesting the election against another wrestler, Kavita Dalal of the AAP. The BJP has pitted professional pilot Yogesh Bairagi. The Ladwa seat has gained significance due to the candidacy of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, while Sohna is witnessing a multi-cornered battle as independent candidates are poised to challenge both the BJP and the Congress.

The Uchana Kalan constituency has always been a seat of intense political interest, with a majority Jat population and several political heavyweights vying for dominance.

In the Bagri-dominated constituency of Rania, a dramatic battle is unfolding as veteran politician Ranjit Singh Chautala, an estranged member of the Chautala family, is fighting to retain his seat as an independent. Meanwhile, the Rewari seat has been a centre of dynasty politics - dominated by the Yadav community.