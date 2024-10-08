Haryana key constituencies live results: Julana seat in focus; multi-cornered battle in Sohna
Haryana key constituencies live results: The stage is all set for the counting of votes for the 90-seat Haryana assembly elections, with the political landscape still remaining unclear in the state - where BJP has had a stronghold since 2014. While the exit polls predicted that the Congress is set to oust the saffron party and for the government in the state for the first time in a decade, the BJP is optimistic about securing a third consecutive term. However, the BJP, already battling anti-incumbency, went into the election facing anger from the state's farmers, its wrestlers and their families, and youth (Agniveer scheme, unemployment)....Read More
While the ruling BJP and Congress are the key parties in the fray, the AAP, JJP, and INLD are also seeking stakes in the election. At least five to ten key constituencies are witnessing a high-stakes battle in the state and would play a big role in shaping the northern state's future—Sohna, Julana, Ladwa, Rania, Uchana, Ellenabad, and Rewari, among others.
In Julana, a political showdown is taking place between two women wrestlers, and a professional pilot. Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat is contesting the election against another wrestler, Kavita Dalal of the AAP. The BJP has pitted professional pilot Yogesh Bairagi. The Ladwa seat has gained significance due to the candidacy of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, while Sohna is witnessing a multi-cornered battle as independent candidates are poised to challenge both the BJP and the Congress.
The Uchana Kalan constituency has always been a seat of intense political interest, with a majority Jat population and several political heavyweights vying for dominance.
In the Bagri-dominated constituency of Rania, a dramatic battle is unfolding as veteran politician Ranjit Singh Chautala, an estranged member of the Chautala family, is fighting to retain his seat as an independent. Meanwhile, the Rewari seat has been a centre of dynasty politics - dominated by the Yadav community.
Haryana key constituencies live results: Former deputy CM Dushyant Chautala contesting from Uchana Kalan seat
Haryana key constituencies live results: Uchana Kalan, part of the Jind district, has always been a seat of intense political interest, with a majority Jat population and several political heavyweights vying for dominance. Former deputy chief minister of Haryana and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is contesting from the seat.
Haryana key constituencies live results: CM's position as member of Saini community may give him edge
Haryana key constituencies live results: The chief minister’s position as a member of the Saini community, which comprises about 7.5% of Ladwa’s population, may give him an edge. However, the BJP lost here in the 2019 election when Congress’s Mewa Singh secured a victory by a margin of 12,637 votes.
Haryana key constituencies live results: Garhi Sampla-Kiloi - A test for former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Haryana key constituencies live results: Being dubbed as the most high-profile assembly seat in Haryana, Rohtak's Garhi Sampla-Kiloi assembly constituency will decide the future of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the former chief minister of Haryana who was fielded against BJP's Manju Hooda. Bhupinder Hooda is being seen as the top choice for the CM candidate if the exit polls, predicting Congress's win turn out to be true.
Haryana key constituencies live results: Ladwa seat is a test for CM Nayab Saini
Haryana key constituencies live results: The Ladwa seat has gained significance due to the candidacy of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. Elevated to the top post earlier this year, Saini, a leader from the OBC Saini community, is contesting his first assembly election from this constituency. He is pitted against Congress’s sitting legislator Mewa Singh, and Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) Sapna Barshami. Independent candidate Sandeep Garg, a former BJP leader and local industrialist, is also in the race.
Haryana key constituencies live results: Julana seat - a key focus
Haryana key constituencies live results: In Julana, a political showdown is taking place between two women wrestlers, and a professional pilot. Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat is contesting the election against another wrestler, Kavita Dalal of the AAP. The BJP has pitted professional pilot Yogesh Bairagi.
Julana’s electorate, comprising 40% Jat voters, along with a sizable Scheduled Caste and Backward Class population, is divided by issues of unemployment, infrastructure, and education. The outcome in Julana could indicate whether Phogat’s star power can overcome the well-entrenched local leaders.
Haryana key constituencies live results: Stage set for counting of votes for 90-seat Haryana assembly election
Haryana key constituencies live results: The stage is all set for the counting of votes for the 90-seat Haryana assembly elections, with the political landscape still remaining unclear in the state - where BJP has had a stronghold since 2014. While the exit polls predicted that the Congress is set to oust the saffron party and for the government in the state for the first time in a decade, the BJP is optimistic about securing a third consecutive term.