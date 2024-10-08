Haryana results 2024: Youngest scion Arjun salvages seat as 4 Chautalas face defeat

Barring Arjun Chautala, all members of the Chautala clan who contested the Haryana elections are trailing. Arjun Chautala during Haryana election campaign.

Belying exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is giving a tough fight to the Congress in the state. INLD and JJP, the parties led by the Chautalas, are heading towards a disaster, trends show.

According to the Election Commission's data at 12.45 pm, the BJP is leading in 49 seats. The Congress is leading in 35 seats. Om Prakash Chautala's Indian National Lok Dal, which once ruled Haryana, is leading in a single seat.

INLD leader Abhay Chautala's son, Arjun Chautala, is leading in Rania.

Dushyant Chautala, whose JJP played the kingmaker in the 2019 assembly polls, is trailing in Uchana Kalan. Congress leader Brijendra Singh is leading in the seat.

Abhay Singh Chautala himself is trailing in Ellenabad. Bharat Singh Beniwal of the Congress is leading in the seat.

Dushyant Chautala's brother, Digvijaya Singh Chautala, is trailing in Sirsa's Dabwali constituency.

Sunaina Chautala of INLD is trailing in Fatehabad. BJP's Dura Ram is leading in the constiuency.

Sunaina Chautala is the daughter-in-law of Om Prakash Chautala's elder brother, Pratap Singh Chautala.

The Om Prakash Chautala family vertically split in 2018 after INLD expelled Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala for heckling Abhay Chautala. Later, their father, Ajay Chautala, was also expelled for supporting his sons.

JJP was formally launched at a rally in Jind in December 2018.

In the 2019 assembly election, JJP pulled off a stunning performance, bagging 10 seats and an impressive vote share of over 14 per cent. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party but was short of the majority figure. The Congress, with 31 seats in the kitty, was banking on the JJP's support. However, after several days of negotiation, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala chose to back the BJP.

Earlier this year, the JJP pulled its support from the BJP government, pushing the dispensation to the brink of collapse. Some independent MLAs rescued the BJP government from crumbling.