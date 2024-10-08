Haryana election results: AAP fails to make a mark, BJP consolidates lead

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to make a mark in the Haryana assembly election as none of its candidates in the 90 seats are leading. Contrary to exit poll predictions, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in close to 50 of the 90 assembly seats. Delhi chief minister Atishi Marlena with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)

According to the Election Commission's data, at 11.30 am, the BJP is leading in 48 seats. The Congress is leading in 36 seats. INLD is leading in one seat and BSP is also leading in one seat. Four independent candidates are ahead in their respective seats.

Most exit polls had predicted that the Congress would sail over the majority mark in the Haryana assembly. However, the BJP gave a tougher-than-expected fight to the Congress.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal spearheaded the BJP campaign after coming out of the Tihar Jail on bail in the Delhi excise policy case. During his campaign, he attacked the BJP for incarcerating him in the case for over 5 months.

AAP has won the Delhi assembly election thrice -- 2013, 2015 and 2020. It later won the Delhi municipal polls.

In 2022, the AAP attained power in Punjab.

The party has been trying to expand its footprints in states like Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat. However, it has failed to make a mark.

In Haryana, CM Nayab Singh Saini was leading from his Ladwa seat in the Kurukshetra district.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was ahead of his rivals in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Rohtak district.

BJP leader Anil Vij was leading from his Ambala Cantt seat. Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala was ahead from his Ellenabad constituency, according to early trends.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's son Aditya Surjewala was leading from the Kaithal seat.

These are early trends and the final results may vary.