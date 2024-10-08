Election results: BJP comes back from behind to take lead in Haryana, show trends

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trailing far behind in Jammu and Kashmir as counting of votes for the assembly elections is underway. In Haryana, the party is giving tougher-than-expected fight to the Congress. Security personnel guard outside the EVM strong room at the Government Girls College in Sector 14 counting centre on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The Congress took a huge early lead in Haryana, crossing the halfway mark of 46. However, later, the BJP caught up.

The BJP is leading in 45 seats in the state, the Congress in 38.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress-National Conference alliance was leading in 46 seats whereas the BJP was leading in 25 seats.

In Haryana, according to TV reports, the INLD was leading in three seats, while the AAP was not leading anywhere.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading in his Ladwa seat in Kurukshetra district, while Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was ahead of his rivals in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Rohtak district.

BJP leader Anil Vij was leading from his Ambala Cantt seat. Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala was ahead from his Ellenabad constituency, according to early trends.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's son Aditya Surjewala was leading from the Kaithal seat.

National Conference vice president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah is contesting from Central Kashmir’s Budgam and Ganderbal constituencies in the assembly elections. He is leading in both the seats.

Exit polls had predicted a massive win for the Congress in Haryana. They also predicted that the National Conference and Congress's alliance would win the polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

These are early trends and the final results may vary widely.

With inputs from PTI, ANI