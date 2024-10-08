Who is Omar Abdullah? Former CM contesting from Ganderbal, Budgam constituencies

National Conference vice president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah is contesting from Central Kashmir’s Budgam and Ganderbal constituencies in the assembly elections, the results of which will be announced today, October 8. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Srinagar.(PTI)

Omar Abdullah is currently leading from Ganderbal

The counting is currently underway.

Both constituencies cast their votes during the second phase of the three-part elections on September 25.

Ganderbal has long been a National Conference stronghold, electing three generations of the Abdullah family. NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah won the seat in 1977, followed by his son Farooq Abdullah in 1983, 1987, and 1996. Omar Abdullah was elected from the constituency in 2008. He began his political career in 1998, representing the Srinagar constituency in Lok Sabha and winning re-election in 1999 and 2004.

In 2008, Omar left the Lok Sabha, was elected from Ganderbal, and became the chief minister in 2009, serving until 2014. In the 2014 assembly elections in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah won from the Beerwah Assembly seat, located near Budgam.

When filing nominations for two assembly seats, Omar Abdullah had mentioned that running from both constituencies was a way to demonstrate the strength of the National Conference. He believed the political environment was in favor of his party, giving him confidence that the election results would reflect this advantage.

Omar Abdullah's stance on Article 370

Earlier, upset over the downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370, Omar Abdullah had declared on July 27, 2020, that he would not contest assembly elections until full statehood was restored.

However, he softened his stance after the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on August 16.

As per the seat-sharing pact, National Conference contested 51 seats and Congress 32, with a friendly contest on five seats. Two additional seats were reserved for allies, CPI (M) and the National Panthers Party.