Bhupinder Singh Hooda leading from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Haryana assembly election 2024

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister, is leading from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat against Bharatiya Janata Party's Manju Hooda in the Haryana assembly elections 2024, early trends showed on Tuesday, October 8. Bhupinder Singh Hooda is a veteran politician who served as Haryana chief minister from 2004 to 2014. Bhupinder Singh Hooda during a meeting, at his residence in Rohtak.(PTI)

When he began a second term in October 2009 after leading the Congress to an election victory, it was the first time since 1972 that a Haryana electorate returned a ruling party back to power.

A lawyer by profession, Bhupinder Singh Hooda started his political journey with the Youth Congress. He was elected as a member of parliament from Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency for four terms in 1991, 1996, 1998, 2004. He also remained the Leader of Opposition in Haryana Legislative Assembly from 2001 to 2004.

In the 2019 Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly Elections, Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Indian National Congress emerged victorious, securing 97,755 votes with a remarkable 65.82% vote share. His closest contender, Satish Nandal from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), garnered 39,443 votes, accounting for 26.56% of the total votes cast. Hooda's substantial lead resulted in a winning margin of 58,312 votes, equivalent to 39.27%.

The constituency is witnessing a intense multi-cornered contest, with five major parties vying for power: Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress), Manju Hooda (BJP), Krishan (INLD), Parveen Guskhani (AAP) and Sushila Devi (JJP).

Haryana voted on October 5 to elect a 90-member state legislative assembly to form its next government, with the counting set to take place on October 8.

In 2019, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 40 seats, while the Congress won 30 seats.

Haryana assembly elections: Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly constituency is one of the 90 assembly constituencies of Haryana, a northern state of India. Also a part of the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency, the assembly constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward castes (OBCs).

The assembly seat is currently held by Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who won the 2019 Haryana Assembly Polls by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Satish Nandal with a margin of 58312 votes. As of 2019, the total number of voters in the constituency was 1,48,858, as per official data.

In 2014, the Garhi Sampla-kiloi legislative assembly constituency had a total of 1,90,869 electors. Total number of valid vote was 140810.